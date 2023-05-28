Biden, McCarthy reach debt ceiling deal to avoid US default





President Biden and Chairman Kevin McCarthy reached an agreement in principle on Saturday to lift the debt ceiling for two years while cutting and capping some government spending over the same period, a breakthrough after a marathon series of talks. crisis that brought the nation days after its first default in history.

Congressional passage of the plan before June 5, when the Treasury is expected to exhaust its ability to pay its obligations, is not assured, particularly in the House, which plans to consider it on Wednesday. Republicans hold a slim majority in the House, and right-wing lawmakers who had demanded significantly larger budget cuts in exchange for lifting the borrowing limit were already in revolt.

But the compromise, which would effectively freeze federal spending that was on track to grow, had the blessing of both the Democratic and Republican presidents, raising hopes it could break the budget stalemate that has gripped Washington and the nation for decades. weeks, threatening an economic crisis.

Mr Biden urged the House and Senate to pass the deal in a late night statement from the White House, saying it would prevent a catastrophic default.

This is an important step forward that reduces spending while protecting essential programs for workers and growing the economy for all, Biden said. And the deal protects my top legislative priorities and accomplishments, as well as those of congressional Democrats. The deal represents a compromise, which means not everyone gets what they want.

The president and Mr. McCarthy spoke by telephone on Saturday evening to settle the final sticking points.

In an overnight press conference outside his Capitol office that lasted just a minute, McCarthy said the deal contained historic spending cuts, back-to-back reforms that would lift people out of poverty on labor market, limit government excesses and add no new taxes. He declined to answer questions or provide details, but said he planned to release the legislative text on Sunday.

We still have work to do tonight to finish all the writing on this one, he said.

The plan was structured with the aim of attracting votes from both parties, although it angered not just conservative Republicans but also Democrats furious at being asked to vote for cuts they oppose. with the threat of imminent default.

Still, it gives Republicans the chance to say they’ve been able to cut some federal spending even as funding for military and veterans programs continues to grow while allowing Democrats to say they’ve saved most national programs of deep cuts.

The deal would suspend the borrowing limit, which is currently $31.4 trillion, for two years, enough to get through the next presidential election.

According to a person familiar with the deal, it would also impose new work requirements on some recipients of government aid, including food stamps and the Temporary Assistance Program for Needy Families. It would impose new limits on how long some food stamp recipients under the age of 54, who don’t have children, could benefit from the program. But it would also expand access to food stamps for veterans and the homeless, said the person, who spoke on condition of anonymity because she was not authorized to discuss details of the package.

The tentative deal also claws back some unspent money from a previous pandemic relief bill and cuts $10 billion to $70 billion from the $80 billion in new enforcement funds. for the IRS to crack down on tax evaders. It includes measures intended to speed up environmental reviews of certain energy projects and a provision intended to require the president to find budget savings to offset the costs of unilateral action, such as the cancellation of student loans although officials of the administration can circumvent this requirement. It also includes an enforcement measure intended to avert a government shutdown later this year.

Labor requirements and environmental review reforms were among the final details the two sides worked on Saturday.

White House and Congressional negotiators are working around the clock on Capitol Hill, at the White House, and practically pushed the resolution almost to the last minute, increasing the pressure on lawmakers to accept an unpopular solution with left and right activists. Economists and Wall Street analysts have warned that a default would be devastating and could lead to a global economic meltdown.

To avoid a default, the House and Senate must adopt the agreement and send it to Mr. Biden for his signature. It promises to be a heavy burden for Mr. McCarthy and Rep. Hakeem Jeffries of New York, the Democratic leader, who must now cobble together a coalition of Republicans and House Democrats to push it through.

Mr McCarthy has repeatedly said he believes a majority of his conference will vote for the deal, but it is not yet clear how many Republicans will back the compromise and how many Democrats may be needed to vote to make up for defections. of the GOP.

The path is also likely to be rocky in the Senate, where quick action requires bipartisan support and conservatives have signaled they don’t want to follow.

In a sign of discontent, members of the House Freedom Caucus were banding together to identify procedural tools to delay passage of the deal or make the bill more conservative.

Republicans have refused for months to raise the debt ceiling unless Mr. Biden agrees to cut spending and reduce future debt at risk of default to exercise their leverage. The final deal achieves their goal, but modestly. A New York Times analysis of the spending caps at the center of the deal suggests they will cut federal spending by about $650 billion over a decade, if spending increases at the expected rate of inflation after the caps are lifted. in two years.

The cuts in the package are almost certainly both too small to win the votes of hardline conservatives and too drastic to win the votes of progressives in the House. Lawmakers in the House Freedom Caucus were privately pillorying the deal on Saturday night, and the Congressional Progressive Caucus had already started ranting about it before negotiators even finalized the deal.

But budget hawks demanded passage. The process was tense, risky and ugly, but in the end we have a plan to put savings in place and lift the debt ceiling, and that’s what it takes, said Maya MacGuineas, chair of the Committee for a responsible federal budget in Washington.

The deal would impose caps on discretionary spending for two years, though those caps would apply differently to military spending than to the rest of the federal budget. Military spending would rise next year, as would spending on the care of some veterans. Spending on other national programs would decrease slightly or remain roughly stable compared to this year’s levels.

The announcement came after months of political crisis. Mr. Biden and congressional Democrats initially insisted that House Republicans raise the debt ceiling without conditions, but relented after Mr. McCarthy hosted his conference to pass a bill to increase the nation’s borrowing limit in exchange for cutting government programs by an average of 18%. a decade. Republicans deliberately avoided specifying exactly which programs they planned to cut, but passage of the bills forced Mr. Biden to do what he said he would never do: negotiate on raising the cap. the debt.

The deal was eventually hammered out by a group led by Mr Bidens adviser Steve Ricchetti; its budget director, Shalanda Young; and two of Mr. McCarthy’s closest confidants, Representatives Patrick T. McHenry of North Carolina and Garret Graves of Louisiana. They agreed to use creative accounting maneuvers in the deal to help provide political cover for both parties.

But Mr McCarthy was still likely to face a revolt from far-right lawmakers at his conference he empowered as part of concessions he made to become president in January, following a deadly 15-year election. rounds.

In a private call to brief his conference members on the emerging deal, McCarthy sold the deal as a victory, saying there was little in the package that Democrats supported. But far-right Freedom Caucus lawmakers, who for days had expressed frustration with the emerging contours of the deal, made their displeasure known.

Everything they fought for in the House bill was omitted from the deal, Representative Bob Good of Virginia said, according to a person familiar with the remarks who spoke on condition of anonymity to describe a private call. Mr McCarthy and his aides defended the deal, citing several wins including cutting money for the IRS

Progressives, too, had expressed their displeasure even before the deal was announced.

Lindsay Owens, the executive director of the liberal Groundwork Collaborative in Washington, criticized the deal for forcing budget cuts to national programs and, in particular, for cutting enforcement funds for the IRS.

Giving in to Republican demands to cripple the IRS’ ability to prosecute wealthy tax evaders is a losing proposition for Democrats, she said. It undermines an important political initiative, drains a good source of revenue and forces the caucus to reject a policy that is incredibly popular with the public.

Peter Baker contributed reporting.

