‘Vengeful and dangerous’ Russia poses a threat to Britain if Ukraine wins the war.





Outgoing RAF chief warned Putin would ‘take revenge’ if war in Ukraine fails Photo: Getty/PA

The outgoing Royal Air Force (RAF) Chief of Staff warned.

Air Chief of Staff Mike Wigston said Russian forces would continue to pose a threat to Britain and NATO.

Sir Mike warned that the Russian threat could get worse whether or not Russian President Vladimir Putin comes to power.

“Once the Ukrainian conflict is over and Ukraine restores its borders, we will have a damaged, vindictive and brutal Russia,” he said. whole body.

Outgoing RAF Commissioner Sir Mike Wigston. Photo: P.A.

“But it also shows that this is not just about one person. There is a whole structure and hierarchy behind Putin,” said Sir Mike.

“So, even if Putin disappears from the stage, countless other people who could replace him could be equally cruel and vicious to their own people and neighboring countries.”

Sir Mike believes that the threat from Russia remains whether Vladimir Putin is in power or not. Photo: Getty

Ukraine’s allies, including Britain, have recommitted to helping Ukraine through the war after Volodymyr Zelensky’s recent tour across Europe.

During the visit, Prime Minister Zelensky repeatedly called for a “jet coalition”, but Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said providing fighter jets was “not straightforward”.

Prime Minister Zelensky said the issue was “very important” for Ukraine and that “we need to do a little more”.

The Prime Minister also confirmed that the UK is providing additional unmanned aerial systems, including hundreds of new long-range attack drones with a range of over 200 km.

But French President Emmanuel Macron said China could play a key role in resolving the Russian-Ukrainian conflict and warned allies that the West could not humiliate Russia even if it were defeated.

Ukraine will receive Western support for years to come, Sunak said.

It comes as Ukraine prepares to launch a long-anticipated counteroffensive against Russian forces that could begin “tomorrow, the day after tomorrow or in a week”.

The eastern city of Bahmut was captured by Russia, the head of the Russian mercenary group Wagner said, but Ukraine struck back and fighting was still “ongoing”.

