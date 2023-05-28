Biden and McCarthy reach tentative agreement to raise debt ceiling days before US default | american politics





Joe Biden and Republican House Speaker Kevin McCarthy have reached a tentative agreement to raise the federal government’s debt ceiling to $31.4 billion, with America just days away from default. .

Biden on Saturday called the deal an important step forward and called it a compromise that nonetheless protected Democrats’ top priorities.

The deal represents a compromise, which means not everyone gets what they want, he said in a statement. It is the responsibility to govern.

McCarthy said there was still a lot of work to do, but called it a deal worthy of the American people.

Biden and McCarthy held a 90-minute phone call earlier Saturday night to discuss the deal.

Full details of the deal have not been confirmed, but it has been reported that the deal will raise the debt ceiling by two years, thus avoiding any further deadlock until after the 2024 presidential election.

This is an important step forward that cuts spending while protecting essential programs for workers and growing the economy for all, Biden said, saying the legislation was still being finalized, while urging Congress to pass the bill.

According to McCarthy, there are no new taxes and the bill includes historic spending cuts, meaningful reforms that will lift people out of poverty and into the workforce.

I expect to finish drafting the bill, check with the White House and speak to the president again tomorrow afternoon, then release the text tomorrow, then vote on it Wednesday, McCarthy said.

The deal has yet to receive approval from the divided Congress, and McCarthy will likely need the support of Democratic members to push the proposal through the House, given the narrow majority of Republicans in the lower house.

US House Speaker Kevin McCarthy stops to speak to reporters after reaching a tentative deal to raise the US debt ceiling Photograph: Nathan Howard/Reuters

The deal would avert an economically destabilizing default that the Treasury Department says would occur if the debt ceiling is not raised by June 5.

Republicans who control the House of Representatives have pushed for deep spending cuts and for funds to be withdrawn from the Internal Revenue Service, the US tax agency.

Both sides suggested that one of the main delays had been a Republican effort to increase work requirements for recipients of food stamps and other federal assistance programs, a longtime Republican goal that many Democrats vigorously opposed.

Exact details of the final deal were not immediately available, but negotiators agreed to cap non-military discretionary spending at 2023 levels for two years, in exchange for a debt ceiling increase over a similar period. , sources told Reuters earlier.

Both sides must carefully thread the needle to find a compromise that can clear the House, with a 222-213 Republican majority, and the Senate, with a 51-49 Democratic majority.

The long stalemate spooked financial markets, weighing on stocks and forcing the United States to pay record interest rates on some bond sales. Economists say a default would have a much heavier impact, likely plunging the country into recession, shaking the global economy and leading to soaring unemployment.

Biden has refused for months to negotiate with McCarthy on future spending cuts, demanding that lawmakers first pass a clean debt ceiling increase without further conditions, and present a 2024 budget proposal to counter its release in March. . Bilateral negotiations between Biden and McCarthy began in earnest on May 16.

Democrats have accused Republicans of playing a dangerous game of tightrope with the economy. Republicans say recent increases in government spending are fueling growing US debt, which is now roughly equal to the economy’s annual output.

McCarthy pledged to give House members 72 hours to read the bill before putting it to a vote. This will test whether enough moderate members support the bill’s compromises to overcome opposition from far-right Republicans and progressive Democrats.

Then he will have to move on to the Senate, where he will need at least nine Republican votes to succeed. There are multiple opportunities in each room along the way to slow down the process.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2023/may/28/biden-debt-ceiling-deal-mccarthy The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos