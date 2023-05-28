Biden reaches ‘interim’ deal on US debt ceiling: report





Amid growing fears of a possible default in early June, US President Joe Biden and Republican Kevin McCarthy have reportedly reached an “agreement in principle” to raise the federal government’s debt ceiling by trillions of dollars.

According to a May 28 Reuters report, citing two sources familiar with the negotiations, the “tentative” deal to raise the debt ceiling by $31.4 trillion was reached after a 90-minute phone call between Biden and McCarthy on May 27.

Following the publication of this article, Biden has since confirmed via Twitter the existence of an “agreement in principle”, explaining that he will save the United States from facing a “catastrophic default”.

Biden noted that “the next day” the deal will go through the US House and Senate. He urged both chambers to ‘get the deal done right away’.

Earlier this evening, President McCarthy and I reached an agreement in principle on the budget.

This is an important step forward that reduces spending while protecting essential programs for workers and growing the economy for all. And, the deal protects my and

— President Biden (@POTUS) May 28, 2023

Meanwhile, McCarthy also took to Twitter to confirm the tentative agreement, alleging Biden “wasted time and refused to negotiate for months.”

Reuters reported that while “exact details of the deal were not immediately available,” an agreement has been reached to limit US government spending for the next two years, excluding spending related to national security. .

“Negotiators have agreed to cap non-defense discretionary spending at 2023 levels for one year and to increase it by 1% in 2025,” a source familiar with the matter said.

Related: Debt Ceiling Crisis: Best Practices for Navigating This Market

It comes just weeks after US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen warned of a risk of default as soon as June 1 if the debt ceiling is not suspended or raised, urging Congress to “act as soon as possible”.

In addition, the US Congressional Budget Office (CBO) issued a report on May 12, noting that if the debt ceiling remains unchanged, there is a significant risk “that at some point in the first two weeks of June, the government will no longer be able to pay all its obligations.”

Lately, several analysts have shared a similar view that raising the debt ceiling could lead to more capital inflows into Bitcoin (BTC)

MacroJack, a former Wall Street trader, warned his followers in a tweet on May 17 that the US debt ceiling talks were “all in sight.”

He stressed how important it is to own durable assets as the dollar will be “printed into oblivion”, while declaring that Bitcoin is the “fastest horse in the race”.

Meanwhile, Jesse Myers, COO of investment firm Onramp, reminded his 50,100 Twitter followers of what happened during the Covid-19 pandemic, saying “Bitcoin was the winner. in the latest round of stimulus.”

He proposed the idea that history could repeat itself if the debt ceiling were to be raised, as this would incentivize the Federal Reserve to print more money.

#7 – When the debt ceiling is lifted and credit crunch leads to economic crisis…

They will need to print money at scale. #Bitcoin was the winner in the last round of stimulus pic.twitter.com/DqhuLikQXr

— Jesse Myers (Croesus) (@Croesus_BTC) April 25, 2023

Updated May 28, 2023, 3:15 a.m.: This article has been updated to include US President Joe Biden’s tweet.

Magazine: Visa Stablecoin Plan, Effect of Debt Caps on Bitcoin Price: Hodlers Digest, April 23-29

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://cointelegraph.com/news/biden-rep-mc-carthy-tenative-u-s-debt-ceiling-deal-report The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos