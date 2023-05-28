Biden, GOP reach tentative deal to raise debt ceiling and avoid calamitous US default





WASHINGTON (AP) President Joe Biden and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy reached an agreement in principle to raise the nation’s legal debt ceiling on Saturday night as they raced to strike a deal to limit spending federal and avoid a potentially disastrous US default.

However, the deal risks angering both the Democratic and Republican sides with the concessions made to compromise. Negotiators agreed to some Republican demands for increased work requirements for food stamp recipients that had sparked an outcry from House Democrats as non-starters.

Support from both parties will be needed to secure Congressional approval next week before governments anticipate a June 5 default.

The Democratic president and the Republican president reached an agreement after the two spoke to each other earlier Saturday night by phone. The country and the world watched and waited for a resolution to a political impasse that threatened the US and global economies.

The deal represents a compromise, which means not everyone gets what they want, Biden said in a statement late Saturday night. It is the responsibility to govern, he says.

Biden called the deal good news for the American people because it prevents what could have been a catastrophic default and would have led to an economic recession, devastated retirement accounts and millions of lost jobs.

McCarthy, in brief remarks on Capitol Hill, said we still have a lot of work to do.

But the Republican speaker said: I believe this is an agreement in principle worthy of the American people.

With the outline of an agreement in place, the legislative package could be drafted and shared with lawmakers in time for votes in the House as early as Wednesday, and later in the Senate.

At the heart of the package is a two-year budget deal that would keep spending flat for 2024 and raise it by 1% for 2025 in exchange for raising the debt ceiling for two years, pushing the volatile political issue higher. beyond the next presidential election.

Driving hard for a deal to impose tougher work requirements on government aid recipients, Republicans achieved some, but not all, of what they wanted. The deal would raise the age of existing work requirements for able-bodied adults without children from 49 to 54, but Biden was able to secure waivers for veterans and the homeless.

The two sides had also reached an ambitious overhaul of federal permits to facilitate the development of energy projects and transmission lines. Instead, the deal would put in place changes to the landmark 1970s National Environmental Policy Act that will designate a single lead agency to develop environmental assessments, hoping to streamline the process.

The deal was reached after Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen told Congress that the United States could default on its debt obligations by June 5, four days later than expected if lawmakers don’t. did not act in time to raise the federal debt ceiling. The extended X date gave both parties some extra time as they raced for a deal.

Biden also spoke earlier in the day with Democratic congressional leaders to discuss the status of the talks.

The Republican House Speaker had assembled top allies behind closed doors on Capitol Hill as negotiators pushed for a deal that would avoid the government’s first-ever default while making the spending cuts House Republicans are demanding.

But as another day dragged on with financial disaster drawing closer, it appeared that some of the political issues that had dogged discussions all week remained unresolved.

Both sides suggested that one of the main delays was a GOP effort to expand work requirements for recipients of food stamps and other federal assistance programs, a longtime Republican goal to which Democrats are committed. are vigorously opposed. The White House said the Republican proposals were cruel and senseless.

Biden said work requirements for Medicaid would be a no-start. He had seemed potentially open to negotiating changes to food stamps, now known as the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or SNAP, despite objections from grassroots Democrats.

McCarthy, who rushed out before lunchtime Saturday and returned to the Capitol with a large box of takeout, declined to expand on those discussions. One of his negotiators, Louisiana Rep. Garret Graves, said there was no way Republicans would give in on the work demands issue.

Americans and the world watched with concern as negotiations teetered on the brink that could plunge the United States and the global economy into chaos and undermine the world’s confidence in the leadership of nations.

Anxious retirees and others were already making contingency plans for missed checks, with the next Social Security payments due next week.

Yellen said failure to act on the new date would cause serious hardship for American families, harm our position as a global leader and raise questions about our ability to defend our national security interests.

The president, spending part of the weekend at Camp David, continued to speak with his negotiating team several times a day, signing offers and counter-offers.

Any deal would have to be a political compromise in a divided Congress. Many Trump-aligned Republicans in Congress have long been skeptical of the Treasury’s projections, and they’re urging McCarthy to hold on.

Lawmakers are not expected to return to work from Memorial Day weekend until Tuesday, at the earliest, and McCarthy promised lawmakers he would abide by the rule to release any bill for 72 hours before voting.

The Democratic-held Senate largely stayed out of negotiations, leaving talks to Biden and McCarthy. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer of New York has pledged to move quickly to send a compromise package to Bidens’ office.

Weeks of talks have failed to yield a deal in part because the Biden administration has resisted negotiating with McCarthy for months, arguing that the country’s full faith and credit should not be used as leverage to extract d other partisan priorities.

But House Republicans united behind a plan that resisted any tax increases to cut deficits and instead cut spending, narrowly passing legislation in late April that was their opening offer in talks with the White House.

Associated Press writers Stephen Groves, Fatima Hussein, Farnoush Amiri, Seung Min Kim and video journalist Rick Gentilo contributed to this report.

