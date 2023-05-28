Due to a system failure affecting the electronic gates, travelers are forced to wait several hours in the UK.





LONDON — Travelers arriving in the UK on Saturday after airports across the UK closed electronic border gates all day due to technical issues forced everyone to manually check their passports in what is expected to be one of the busiest trips around the UK. After facing a long delay. weekend of the year.

The Home Office, the government agency responsible for immigration and borders, said all electronic gates would be working again at 6pm London time. You didn’t provide any details about what caused the problem.

We can confirm that all e-Gates are now functioning normally, following a technical border system glitch that affected the e-Gates’ arrival in the UK,” the Home Office said. We would like to thank the staff for their patience and efforts to resolve the issue with the affected travelers.

Earlier, airport operators apologized and apologized for the delay as frustrated travelers took to social media to post photos of long lines at airports, including Manchester in the north of England and London Heathrow, Europe’s busiest airport. . Travel is expected to be particularly busy over the next few days as it coincides with a three-day weekend when a week-long school break begins in most UK schools.

One of those affected was Mark Barrett, a traveler from the north of England. He told the BBC he had booked a flight from Chicago via Heathrow to Manchester, but the last leg of the flight was cancelled. He was about to leave the airport to catch a train and ended up in a very long passport scrum.

“It was an absolute mess at passport control,” he said. There were really frustrated people and two people trying to get out of line. The police had to be engaged and one of the passengers passed out.

The troubles that began Friday night came as British airports, airlines and ferry operators tried to restore favor with the public after a series of glitches caused travel disruptions when international travel surged in the wake of last summer’s coronavirus pandemic.

The ePassport Gate is an automated self-service barrier designed to speed up the processing of travel documents. The system uses facial recognition technology to verify a traveler’s identity against data stored on a chip in their passport.

According to the Home Office, there are currently 270 such gates in 15 air and rail ports in the UK. Open to all persons 12 years of age and older holding passports from the United Kingdom, member states of the European Union, Australia, Canada, Iceland, Japan, Liechtenstein, New Zealand, Norway, Singapore, South Korea, Switzerland and the United States.

According to the Home Office, around 86% of people entering the UK each year are eligible for electronic gates.

Ivan Coninx, who flew from Belgium to London on Saturday, tweeted an image showing passengers standing shoulder to shoulder while waiting to reach passport control. Coninx tweeted that the current situation is pretty messed up.”

It is said that it took 90 minutes for a test that normally takes 10 to 15 minutes. But at least Heathrow’s staff handed out water.

It was a bit confusing,’ Coninx told The Associated Press.

