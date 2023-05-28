US ‘won’t tolerate’ Chinese ban on Micron chips – Raimondo





By David Lawder

DETROIT (Reuters) – The United States “will not tolerate” China’s effective ban on purchasing Micron Technology memory chips and is working closely with allies to address such “economic coercion”, it said. US Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo on Saturday.

Raimondo told a press conference after a meeting of trade ministers as part of the US-led Indo-Pacific Economic Framework talks that the United States “strongly opposes” the actions of the China versus Micron.

These “target a single American company without any basis in fact, and we view it as outright economic coercion and we will not tolerate it, nor do we believe it will succeed.”

China’s cyberspace regulator said on May 21 that Micron, America’s largest memory chipmaker, had failed its network security review and would block key infrastructure operators from buying from the company. prompting him to anticipate a reduction in income.

The move came a day after leaders of the G7 industrial democracies agreed to new initiatives to push back against China’s economic coercion – a move noted by Raimondo.

“As we said at the G7 and as we have always said, we are working closely with partners who are addressing this specific challenge and all challenges related to China’s non-market practices.”

Raimondo also raised the issue of Micron during a meeting Thursday with Chinese Commerce Minister Wang Wentao.

She also said the IPEF agreement on supply chains and other pillars of the talks would be consistent with US investments in the $52 billion CHIPS Act to foster US semiconductor production.

“The investments in the CHIPS Act are intended to strengthen and strengthen our domestic semiconductor production. That said, we welcome the participation of companies that are in IPEF countries, you know, so we expect that that companies from Japan, Korea, Singapore, etc. will participate in funding the CHIPS Act,” Raimondo said.

(Reporting by David Lawder; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

