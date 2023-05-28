White House strikes deal with Republicans to avoid US debt default





US President Joe Biden has reached a deal with Republican House Speaker Kevin McCarthy that would avert an impending default in early June and bring relief to the global economy and financial markets.

Biden and McCarthy reached the tentative agreement on Saturday after days of tense round-the-clock negotiations between the White House and Capitol Hill that sought to break the budget impasse plaguing Washington.

The deal will increase Americas’ borrowing limit by $31.4 billion for two years, until the next presidential election in late 2024, and include caps on government spending over the same period.

But the compromise legislation still needs to pass both houses of Congress in the coming week and is likely to face resistance from some lawmakers in the Republican and Democratic parties.

Until then, there will always be uncertainty about the possibility of a default by the world’s largest economy which could rattle markets, increase borrowing costs and hurt labor markets around the world. Janet Yellen, the US Treasury Secretary, has warned that the US is at risk of default as early as June 5.

In a statement late Saturday, Biden urged both houses of Congress to approve the deal immediately.

The deal represents a compromise, which means not everyone gets what they want. It is the responsibility to govern, the president said.

This agreement is good news for the American people, as it prevents what could have been a catastrophic default and would have led to an economic recession, devastated retirement accounts and millions of lost jobs.

The deal was sealed after Biden and McCarthy spoke by phone on Saturday night. Biden was in his presidential retirement from Camp David in Maryland, while McCarthy remained in Washington to oversee negotiations.

During the day, the Speaker huddled with his chief negotiators as well as the party whips responsible for counting and collating the votes when the bill is introduced in the House.

I think this is a tentative deal worthy of the American people, McCarthy told reporters on Capitol Hill before briefing lawmakers on the deal. He added that he expected the text of the legislation to be posted on Sunday and put to a vote on Wednesday.

It has historic spending cuts, back-to-back reforms that will lift people out of poverty and into the workforce [and] curb government overreach, he said.

The biggest risk to getting the deals through Congress is a possible revolt from the right flank of the Republican Party closest to former President Donald Trump.

There were already signs of unrest and anger late on Saturday. Dan Bishop, a North Carolina lawmaker, tweeted that it would be war if McCarthy brought back a debt ceiling increase that would protect Biden in the 2024 presidential race.

McCarthy will need the support of some Democrats to secure a majority for the bill, but it’s unclear how many will back him.

The showdown over the debt ceiling will not only have economic and financial implications. It could also affect the race for the White House. Biden has already launched his reelection campaign, while Trump and Ron DeSantis, the governor of Florida, are the main contenders for the Republican nomination.

A person familiar with the talks said the deal would keep non-military spending roughly flat in fiscal year 2024, while increasing it by 1% in 2025, with no further caps thereafter. Republicans initially pushed for deeper spending cuts over a decade.

One of the biggest sticking points in the talks had been Republicans’ demands for increased work requirements for social safety net programs, particularly food assistance for low-income people. A version of this measure was part of the agreement, setting deadlines for beneficiaries until the age of 54.

But Biden secured an exclusion for the homeless and veterans, and ensured that the new work requirements were not permanent. The interim agreement also includes a provision to expedite environmental reviews.

The deal was welcomed by the US Chamber of Commerce, America’s biggest business lobby group, which urged members of Congress to sign it into law.

Americans deserve a government that works. With the news of an agreement to avert a debt ceiling crisis, the president and congressional leaders have shown they can come together on a bipartisan basis and act in the best interest of our country, said Suzanne Clark , General Manager of Chambers.

This article was edited after publication to correct the size of the US borrowing limit

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ft.com/content/0c90fee8-880e-4d0e-9ea9-4c3838c56462

