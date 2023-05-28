How Britain’s rivers serve as natural laboratories for flood defense research





Lake Wood is part of the Eddleston Water, a river near Peebles, England.

Colin McLean

When visiting a lab, you typically don’t expect to avoid sheep or muddy your shoes, but this lab is far from over the top. I am walking on farmland about 30 km from Edinburgh, England. The air is crisp and I hear the gurgling of the river as I approach.

Known as Eddleston Water, the river was guided by Chris Spray from the University of Dundee in England. Spray and his team began studying the river in 2009, and since then the river has been home to a series of real-world experiments. It’s called a natural laboratory for river science.

Watching the dipper soar in and out of the river in search of food, Spray says the lab was originally set up to reduce the flooding risks faced by Peebles, a town of 9,000 people located on Eddleston Water.

Instead of building man-made dams, Spray and his colleagues wanted to find ways to reduce flood risk by using nature-based solutions like planting trees. More importantly, they also wanted to find out how effective these methods really are. Models are great and everything, but only with real data to fully understand all the different factors that can influence these results, says Spray.

Also known as Natural Flood Management (NFM), this method is gaining traction. The UK government plans to use NFM to double the number of flood reduction and coastal erosion projects in the UK from 60 to 120. NFM is relatively sparse, says Spray.

One of the biggest questions in hydrology is what happens when we make rivers more flexible. Many rivers in England have been artificially straightened to make room for roads and railways, but we now know that this increases the risk of flooding. A river that meanders back allows it to hold more water, thus avoiding flooding.

However, the Sprays team doesn’t appear to have a significant impact on the risk of flooding by rerun alone, at least in Eddleston Water. This is because the floodplain surrounding the newly crooked river is not particularly large, so it cannot effectively store the water that overflows from excessive rain. But that doesn’t mean there aren’t benefits. More crooked rivers have enormous benefits for ecological diversity, says Spray.

For example, the team found an increase in the number of spawning habitats for salmon in the meanders of the river. This is one of the reasons dippers try their luck in rivers today, says Spray.

If you look closely at a river, you’ll notice the different ways the water appears to flow. It is much faster on bent bits that contain more oxygen and can give rise to a greater variety of insect life. These parts of the river simply look more alive than the parts that have not been restored.

Researchers have also studied leaky dams, which are simply wooden logs placed across streams. During normal river flow, water passes under the logs, but when the water level in the river rises, the dam cumulatively slows the water flow.

Spray shows one of these dams made up of 12 logs laid across a river. It looks messier, more like rubble than man-laid, but Spray says these accidental logs may have had the greatest impact on Peebles’ flooding of all the interventions they’ve attempted. You wouldn’t think you were looking at them, but they are a very easy and simple solution to reducing flood risk.

In addition to looking at flood risk, the team quantified the monetary benefit of the intervention. Spray says money speaks. Researchers say the NFM has helped avoid 950,000 flood damage in the 10 years since the first intervention was installed in 2012. The team is worth about 4.2 million. That’s what natural flood management can do, says Spray, which simply building flood defenses can’t do.

However, natural laboratories present their own challenges. Spray says the lab’s experiments are often compromises with dozens of local landowners rather than perfect science. Re-meandering takes up a lot of space, and the farmers may have other plans for the land, so the team’s efforts have been scaled back from the ideal, says Spray. It doesn’t happen if the landowner doesn’t want it to happen, he says. We don’t force our luck.

It also points to a larger problem with NFM. To work across the UK, Spray says river professionals need to foster closer relationships with landowners. But that’s easier said than done and takes time. He says we’ve been here for over 10 years. You fought hard to earn your trust.

One solution is to pay landowners for the use of NFM, which the UK government is planning as part of post-Brexit agricultural reform. Spray hopes this will help increase the utility of his team’s research. But these techniques only work when farmers are involved, he says.

