UK hiring Indian math, science and language teachers offer a salary of 27 lakh. Check the migration fee here

Local media report that there is high demand for Indian math, science and language teachers in the UK. The UK government plans to recruit hundreds of teachers for this subject under the International Relocation Payments (IRP) scheme. This plan is an overseas drive paying over Rs10 lakh to relocate to fill classroom vacancies in the UK.

The Times newspaper said hundreds of math, science and language teachers will be brought to the UK this year from countries like India and Nigeria, with plans to expand recruitment plans to other countries and subjects.

Paul Whiteman, secretary-general of the Association of British Principals, told The Times that hiring abroad is at best a temporary solution.

In March, we launched a one-year trial giving up to 400 of the world’s best teachers the opportunity to teach at our school. “This is one of many options we are exploring to ensure quality teachers for all children,” the Department of Education (DfE) said in a statement.

What is an International Relocation Payment (IRP)?

The International Relocation Payments (IRPs), piloted in the 2023-2024 academic year, will apply to overseas teachers who receive a job offer in the UK and will cover visa costs, immigration health surcharges and other relocation costs.

Recruitment of IRP teachers in the UK: national inclusion

In an effort to increase the number of teachers, the government has launched an overseas recruitment initiative recognizing qualified teachers in mathematics, science and language teaching in India, Ghana, Singapore, Jamaica, Nigeria, South Africa and Zimbabwe.

Recruitment of IRP Teachers in the UK: Qualifications

Eligible teachers must have a degree, an accredited teacher training qualification, at least one year of experience, and must speak English at the undergraduate level.

These professionals are eligible for a visa to work in the UK if there is a job offer and, depending on the role, they earn a minimum salary of generally over around 27 lakhs (GBP 27,000) per year.

Recruitment of IRP teachers in the UK: expectations

UK officials expect 300 to 400 teachers to receive IRPs next year, and success in attracting staff abroad could lead to the system being expanded to other subjects.

The move comes at a time of intense debate over Britain’s record net immigration figures released earlier this week, which British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has admitted is too high.

Home Secretary Suela Braberman has laid out a plan to crack down on dependents on student visas restricted to PhD graduates.

Updated: May 27, 2023, 8:22 PM IST

subject

