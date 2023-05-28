Man pleads not guilty in human trafficking case at Canada-US border near where 4 people died





A Florida man who was arrested near the Canada-U.S. border last year with two migrants in a rented van pleaded not guilty on Friday to federal human trafficking charges.

The US Border Patrol arrested Steve Anthony Shand, 48, of Deltona, Florida, on the morning of January 19, 2022, near the border, about seven miles northeast of St. Vincent, Minnesota, officials said. .

He was charged with two counts of human trafficking, one for each person in the van, according to the Minnesota District Attorney’s Office.

Shand pleaded not guilty via a Zoom conference with U.S. Magistrate Judge Leo I. Brisbois on Friday.

He has not been charged in connection with the deaths of the four migrants or the discovery, as detailed in the charging documents, of several other migrants in the area.

His lawyer, who was present during Friday’s videoconference, did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Saturday evening.

Hours after his arrest last year, the Royal Canadian Mounted Police said the bodies of four people believed to be West Indian migrants were found nearby, about 40ft from the border Canadian, authorities said in a criminal complaint filed in the case.

Authorities later identified the dead as Jagdish Patel, 39; Vaishaliben Patel, 37; and their children, Vihangi, 11; and Dharmik, 3 years old. They had been separated from a larger group of migrants crossing the border in blizzard conditions and freezing temperatures, US and Canadian officials said.

A group of five Indian migrants who had become separated from family were discovered alive that day a quarter of a mile south of the border and heading towards where Shand had been arrested, according to the complaint.

One of those five survivors said he was carrying a backpack for the deceased family, according to the complaint.

According to the complaint, two other migrants also found in the area were hospitalized and one of them had his hand amputated after the onset of frostbite.

Like many other migrants, the Patels may have had to deal with crushing economic conditions in India and calculated the trip to the United States, which included a flight to Toronto, was worth the risk, said friends and parents.

Shand was arrested in a rural area between the ports of entry of Lancaster, Minnesota, and Pembina, North Dakota. He was held for five days before being released on a judge’s order which contained several conditions, including that he should not travel beyond Minnesota or Florida.

After Shand’s arrest, he invoked his right to remain silent, prosecutors said.

Shand is a naturalized citizen of Jamaica who rented the 15-passenger van from an agency at Minneapolis Saint Paul International Airport two days before his arrest, the document says.

The van contained plastic cups, jugs of water, snacks and bottles of juice, and was to be returned the next day, according to the complaint.

Some of the migrants were wearing winter clothing that appeared new and similar to items in Shand’s possession, according to the complaint.

Five of the seven surviving migrants that day wore the same pattern of boots, and similar shoe prints were spotted along the border the previous week, officials said in the complaint.

The group of five that broke up started their crossing just on the Canadian side. They walked less than a mile but had been walking for more than 11 hours in zero-degree weather when they were discovered in the United States, according to the filing.

One of the five told authorities he expected to be arrested on the American side.

