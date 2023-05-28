10 days of hot sunshine: hot, dry weather for the next two weeks in England





Brits will be out in the sun for the next few days, with merciless weather reaching highs of 24 degrees over the weekend.

Rain isn’t likely to bother Britain over the next few days, with forecasters predicting the hottest day so far is imminent.

Alerts have been issued for pollen counts in England and Wales as we enter lawn pollen season.

The UK’s highest temperature on Friday reached 22.6C in Bainbridge.

Summer is fast approaching, with meteorologists suggesting temperatures could reach 24C in the next few days.

The Bureau of Meteorology forecaster Simon Partridge said high temperatures over the holiday weekend were rarely expected to be dry.

I got there slowly. A hint of summer, said Mr Partridge. It’s pretty rare during a holiday weekend, it seems dry and sunny. It wasn’t that bad.

Social media users took to Twitter to congratulate the sunny weather with the following comments: Summer is here!

Another addition: The weather in York was very pleasant with dry and constant sunshine.

Travel experts are warning that some roads will be congested due to the warm weather.

RAC spokesperson Rod Dennis said:

In many parts of the UK next week and into mid-term, day trips will be a big feature as popular routes to the coast and countryside get crowded.

Leaving early in the morning or delaying your trip until evening is the best way to avoid the inevitable delay.

No one wants a breakdown to get in the way of spending time with family and friends, but a lot of the work our rangers will be doing can be completely avoided if drivers complete a few checks before heading out on the open road.

Just like making sure your tires are undamaged and properly inflated, making sure your oil and coolant levels are where they should be is essential.

