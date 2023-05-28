UK weather: how long will the hot weather last?





Met Office forecasters have revealed their predictions of how hot Britain will experience as it prepares for a bright Sunday with no rain expected and temperatures expected to rise to 24C.

The Met Department said there would be plenty of sunshine until dusk, when sunny spells spread across England and Wales in the weather forecast.

Cloudiness is not expected until Tuesday afternoon, with another clear spring morning expected on Tuesday afternoon. Some patchy fair weather clouds may occur in the afternoon.

The jet stream over northern England is holding back unstable weather systems and allowing high pressure to bring clear weather over much of Britain, said Met chief weather forecaster Paul Gunderson.

The high pressure’s current location means you’ll see a westerly draft over Britain, which is a cooler direction than air rising from the south and from places like Spain or Africa, he was quoted as saying in The Sun.

So while we are unlikely to reach heatwave conditions, temperatures will still be warm reaching the low 20C for many, especially in the South West and South Wales.

Weather map for the temperature forecast for Sunday at 4:30 p.m. from the Korea Meteorological Administration

(Met Office)

Dan Stroud, a weather forecaster at the National Weather Service, told the Daily Mail Sunday that the weather had been very good over the holiday weekend.

Summer is coming. Temperatures will rise again over the next few days, possibly surpassing 25C by this weekend.

High pressure is also set to dominate the weather on Monday, with plenty of sunny gaps between light clouds in the morning.

Clouds will lift in many areas in the afternoon and sunny days will lengthen, and in the evening it will be clear and bright with a gentle east wind.

Wednesday will also see a high pressure and a light easterly breeze with some of the brightest sunshine in Scotland.

