US debt crisis: Joe Biden closes the deal but at a cost





Joe Biden has been trying to make the most of the tax truce he negotiated with Republican House Speaker Kevin McCarthy on Saturday night, designed to prevent a potentially devastating default on US debt in just over a year. week.

The deal represents a compromise, which means not everyone gets what they want, the US president said. It is the responsibility to govern.

While the pact will cement Bidens’ reputation for bipartisan bargaining, it comes at a cost. For months he had advocated for Congress to raise the nation’s borrowing limit to $31.4 billion without a fight, only to be embroiled in frantic budget negotiations in Washington that forced him to cut short a trip in Asia.

Many Democrats, especially those on the left, are growing increasingly unhappy with the terms of the deal as it was reached this week, fearing it offers too many concessions.

I think the White House is trying to do a good job and the president’s heart is definitely in the right place, Sheldon Whitehouse, the Democratic senator from Rhode Island, said ahead of the deal. The question is, when you negotiate with a fanatic who has a hand grenade, the situation can become very precarious.

The deal was sealed in a Saturday night phone call between McCarthy and Biden. The Republican House Speaker announced it before Biden, shortly after 9 p.m., with a cutting Twitter post. I just hung up on the phone with the president a while ago, McCarthy wrote. After wasting time and refusing to negotiate for months, we have reached an agreement in principle worthy of the American people.

Biden was able to score a few political victories while conceding a few defeats in the pact. Republicans had proposed a one-year debt ceiling increase, with spending restrictions in place for a decade. Ultimately, Biden secured a borrowing limit increase until after the next presidential election. Non-military spending will be roughly flat in fiscal year 2024, then increase 1% the following year. Bidens’ defense budget request will remain intact.

As details of the deal emerged this week, Mark Zandi, chief economist at Moodys Analytics, said it would not deal a heavy blow to the economy. We estimate this will reduce employment by just over 120,000 at the peak of the impact in late 2024, Zandi said.

Now is not the best time to apply fiscal restraint, as the economy is fragile and the risks of recession are high, but it is manageable.

Finalizing the deal with McCarthy required a leap of faith from Bidens that the Republican president would be able to provide the support needed to pass the bill in a House vote, likely on Wednesday.

While other Republican and moderate party leaders in the House are likely to accept the deal, the biggest threat comes from angry conservatives who believe McCarthy watered down their initial proposal too much.

I don’t like the deal as I understand it from the cheerleaders so far, Texas House Republican Chip Roy tweeted Saturday night.

Ken Buck, a Republican from Colorado, said he was dismayed by the scrapping of the debt ceiling.

Ultimately, the US will be $35 billion in debt by January 2025. This is totally unacceptable, Buck wrote on Twitter.

McCarthy will almost certainly need Democratic votes to push the deal through the House, given he has a slim majority. This will force Biden to play a key role in the coming days to push him through.

Left-leaning parties are already unhappy with what they see as Bidens’ compromises on immigration and energy policy.

Along with spending limits, Democrats have railed against the addition of new restrictions on eligibility for social safety net programs, primarily food aid. Although Biden was able to limit the changes and secure an exclusion for the homeless and veterans, progressive groups saw it as a harmful concession.

The deal represents the worst of conservative fiscal ideology; it reduces investments in workers and families, adds costly and unnecessary new barriers for families who need support, and prevents America’s wealthiest and biggest corporations from paying their fair share of taxes, Lindsay said. Owens, executive director of Groundwork Collaborative, a left-leaning economic think tank.

But the alternative to a deal was unthinkable for Biden. If the package is rejected by Congress, it could throw financial markets into chaos, threatening the robust labor market and dealing a blow to American economic leadership in the world.

Biden might not be strong enough politically to withstand such a blow. In previous budget clashes, Democratic administrations have successfully framed Republicans as fiscal extremists. But mixed polls in recent weeks suggest Biden has no clear advantage this time around.

If there is a recession following this, the president will receive significant blame, as will Republicans, said Jay Campbell, a pollster at Hart Research. What happens politically at that time is really anyone’s guess.

Biden was pressured by his party to ignore the debt ceiling and continue borrowing for constitutional reasons by invoking the 14th Amendment, which states that the validity of US debt should not be questioned.

But his administration insisted that such a unilateral solution and other alternatives would be impractical and legally risky. Either way, some critics have suggested Biden should have been more aggressive with Republicans to force McCarthy back down.

Biden has spoken sparingly about tax negotiations in recent days, far less than McCarthy and Republican negotiators, which has helped to limit any hostility down the stretch. Adopting a more openly confrontational stance would have gone against Bidens’ nature and hurt prospects for a deal.

Bidens normality [and] no drama, that’s the gestalt of the administration, said a top Democratic strategist.

