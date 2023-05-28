British studio Antimatter Games is shutting down this summer.





Rising Storm developer Antimatter Games is set to close after parent company Enad Global 7 (EG7) announced plans to “shut down” its UK studio later this summer (Q3).

In an effort to achieve “higher predictability and profitability”, EG7 said in a statement that it had explored “a number of strategic options” and had “decided to limit further investment and close the studio.”

Newscast: At the PlayStation Showcase, Sony explored its future plans.

“As part of EG7’s ongoing efforts to increase the group’s predictability and profitability, the EG7 Board of Directors has begun the process of closing the Antimatter Games (AMG) studio after exploring a number of strategic options,” Enad Global 7 explained in a statement. I did. , PC Gamer).

“A formal process has begun involving staff consultations with UK-based staff to find mitigation measures and agreement on the process. Closures are likely to occur this summer and are expected to result in cost savings of around SEK per year .50 million (£3.7 million).”

The statement confirmed that development on IGI Origins “didn’t get enough momentum”, but didn’t say what would happen to the game.

“Management remains committed to building a more sustainable and predictable business. The group has a number of strategic options for AMG, including work for work (WFH), studio sales and third-party publishing partnerships for IGI. However, these efforts did not gain sufficient momentum within the group’s target timeline, so the board decided to limit further investment and close the studio.

“EG7 estimates one-off, non-recurring costs in the range of SEK 15 million to SEK 25 million (£1.1 million to £1.8 million) for the studio closure. The studio closure excluding the impact of one-off costs will cost the group annual operating costs on an estimate basis. This is expected to decrease by around SEK 50 million (£3.7 million), resulting in higher pre-tax profit and improved cash flow from operations by the same amount,” the statement continued.

“Amortization of intangible assets for IGI has already taken place in the fourth quarter of 2022, so the impact on the balance sheet is expected to be minimal.

“The process started this week and the expected completion is Q3 2023.”

This is the newest studio that has recently closed or laid off staff. NecroDancer studio Brace Yourself Games’ Crypt recently laid off half its staff, while PlayStation-backed Deviation Games said it laid off 90 employees earlier this month.

Ubisoft also recently announced that it would cut around 60 people from its customer service teams across the US and UK, while CD-Projekt-owned studio The Molasses Flood, which is currently working on The Witcher spin-off project Sirius, is also working on the game’s recent reboot. The layoffs have taken their toll.

