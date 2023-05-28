Agreement on US debt ceiling tentatively set by Biden and McCarthy





President Joe Biden and House Republicans have reached a tentative agreement to raise the debt ceiling and cap spending, after several weeks of tense negotiations.

Now, congressional leaders from both parties must convince enough of their members to vote for the deal, which contains provisions that lawmakers on either side of the aisle do not support.

Here’s what we know about the deal, based on a fact sheet released by House Republicans and a source familiar with the negotiations.

Raises the debt ceiling: The agreement would raise the debt ceiling for two years.

Cap on non-defence spending: Under the agreement, non-defence spending would remain relatively flat in FY2024 and increase by 1% in FY2025, after certain adjustments unspecified credits, according to source.

After FY2025, there would be appropriation targets, but they would not be enforceable, the source said.

The House GOP fact sheet says non-defense discretionary spending would be reduced to fiscal year 2022 levels and core federal spending would be limited to 1% annual growth for the next six years.

Expands work requirements: The agreement provides for temporarily expanding work requirements for some adults receiving food stamps.

Currently, childless, able-bodied adults between the ages of 18 and 49 can only get food stamps for three months out of three years, unless they are employed at least 20 hours a week or meet d other criteria. The deal would raise the age to 54, according to the source. The GOP backgrounder says it would apply to people up to age 55.

Restart student loan repayments: The agreement would require borrowers to repay their student loans, according to the House GOP fact sheet, although when repayments would begin is not specified. They have been on hiatus since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic.

