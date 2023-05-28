Airport delays: Most recent bank holiday Saturdays in Heathrow and Gatwick as e-passport gates cause travel disruption





United Kingdom: UK air system outage sparks chaos at Heathrow Airport

Passengers are facing travel disruption as e-passport gates drop at UK airports.

This issue can cause long delays at passport control for holiday travelers flying into the country, as all airports using the gate are affected.

The Home Office confirmed the news after the system went down Friday night, but did not say how long the failure might last.

One passenger described the scene at Edinburgh airport as chaotic and reported that more than 300 people lined up at passport control on Friday night.

Another source said an e-passport gate collapsed at Gatwick Airport’s immigration office, leaving people in line for more than an hour in total chaos.

A Home Office spokesperson said: “We are aware of issues with the national border system affecting entry into the UK.

We are working to resolve the issue as quickly as possible and are liaising with port operators and airlines to minimize disruption to travelers.

It comes after thousands of people have disrupted their holiday plans as British Airways had to cancel dozens of flights on Thursday and Friday due to an IT failure.

An error in the passport e-gate system at UK airports has resulted in long delays for people arriving in the UK as bank holiday holidays are underway.

Travelers have described hours of social media queues at several airports, including Heathrow and Gatwick, as passports must be checked by hand rather than by automated machines upon arrival.

As millions of people are expected to use roads and public transport this weekend, problems have arisen.

One traveler arriving in Heathrow posted on Twitter: You just landed on a scene of total chaos. 2 hour queue to get to the actual queue. The gate is broken.

Another Gatwick passenger described the situation as a complete joke.

Across the UK, passengers are queuing at Gatwick Airport as e-passport gates do not work.

Full story: Bank holiday travel chaos as e-passport gates do not work at UK airports

Flyers faced travel chaos on Saturday after lengthy delays caused by a failure in the passport electronic gate system at British airports as the holiday break kicked off.

Disgruntled travelers took to social media to bemoan arrivals from airports, including Heathrow and Gatwick, waiting hours as passports had to be checked by hand rather than automated machines.

The problem comes as millions of people are expected to use roads and public transport this weekend, and some long lines are already affecting travelers at the port of Dover.

1685220117Britain’s hottest day for staycation enthusiasts

Saturday was Britain’s hottest day this year, the Met Office confirmed.

The Bureau of Meteorology said the temperature in Bramham, West Yorkshire, soared to 24.3 degrees Celsius.

The warm holidays are expected to continue into Sunday, but not very warm.

Temperatures in Plymouth are expected to climb up to 23C.

It will get cooler the further north you go, with more clouds than the previous day.

Heathrow’s 1685217384e-gates back up and running

1685215858Photo: Queues at UK airports after passport electronic gate system failure

Passengers wait at Gatwick Airport as e-passport gates do not work across the UK on 27 May 2023.

People in line to arrive at London Heathrow Airport on Saturday, May 27, 2023

1685214058 How many cars are on the road during the May holiday weekend?

RAC estimates motorists across the UK will embark on 19.2 million leisure car trips between Friday and Monday, making it the busiest end-of-May public holiday since 2019.

Traffic data company Inrix has warned that driving some sections of the M25 will take up to three times longer than usual.

From junction 23 at Hatfield, go clockwise to junction 28 in Chelmsford, counterclockwise towards Dartford Crossing.

Long delays are also expected on the M5 in Somerset and the M6 ​​in Cheshire and Greater Manchester.

What did the airport say about the long delay?

A Gatwick Airport spokesperson said the problem started on Friday evening but queues eased on Saturday morning.

He said: Some passengers may experience delays at immigration due to nationwide issues with British Border Guard e-gates.

Our staff works with British Border Protection who operate passport control including e-gates to provide assistance to passengers where needed.

Heathrow Airport Posted on Twitter: We are aware of a nationwide issue affecting eGates operated by the Border Guard.

This issue is affecting multiple arrivals and is not limited to Heathrow.

Our team is working closely with Border Patrol to resolve the issue as quickly as possible, and we are deploying additional colleagues to manage the queue and provide passenger welfare. We’re sorry for the impact on your passenger’s itinerary.

Travel chaos comes ahead of strike affecting Gatwick Express

Travel disruption at airports across the UK, including Gatwick, comes ahead of strike action affecting Gatwick Express in the coming weeks.

There are no Gatwick Express trains on 31 May and 3 June, with a revised timetable on 1 June and limited service on 2 June.

