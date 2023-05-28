TV channels, start times, live streams and schedules





ROLAND GARROS When you watch the French Open this year, there’s bound to be one glaring absentee on your screen at home. That’s Rafael Nadal.

The 14-time champion’s wife, Mary, shed tears in the stands when she suffered a hip injury in Australia in January, and there’s no doubt that Nadal shed more tears over the next four months as he desperately struggled to regain fitness.

The fact that he broke the news 10 days ahead of Roland Garros suggests he’s not even close to returning, saying in a press conference that he will be away from the tennis courts for several months to prepare for the 2024 season. It will be his last.

Novak Djokovic, who has faced Nadal a total of 59 times and is trying to break the record for sharing all-time Grand Slam titles with 22 at Roland Garros this week, said the news came as a shock to everyone.

People asked me how I felt when he said that, and I have to say I was always saying he was my biggest rival.

When he announced that he would be playing the final season of his career, you know what I mean, I felt a part of me leave with him.

These words are reminiscent of what Nadal said when Roger Federer retired last year. When Roger goes on tour, he also leaves an important part of my life.

How to watch the 2023 French Open

The rights to show the French Open in the UK are held by Eurosport, now part of the wider Warner Bros Discovery group, which will eventually be rebranded as TNT Sports as a result of a merger with BT Sport.

However, until then Eurosport 1 and 2 will broadcast live exclusive French Open coverage from the UK if you have Eurosport as part of your TV package via Sky, Virgin or BT.

Online, you can stream tennis through Discovery+ and the Eurosport app. For $6.99 a month, you can purchase an online-only subscription and watch the French Open on your mobile, laptop, desktop, tablet or game console.

Matches kick off daily at 10:00am BST (11:00am in Paris), with Philippe Chatrier’s featured match starting at 7:30pm BST as part of the French Open night session.

French Open 2023 Schedule

May 28

Men’s and Women’s Singles Round 1

May 29

Men’s and Women’s Singles Round 1

May 30

Men’s and Women’s Singles Round 1

May 31st

Men’s and Women’s Singles Round 2

June 1st

Men’s and Women’s Singles Round 2

June 2nd

Men’s and Women’s Singles 3 rounds

June 3

Men’s and Women’s Singles 3 rounds

June 4

Men’s and Women’s Singles 4 rounds

June 5

Men’s and Women’s Singles 4 rounds

June 6

Men’s and Women’s Singles Quarterfinals

June 7

Men’s and Women’s Singles Quarterfinals

June 8

Women’s Singles Semifinals

June 9

June 10

June 11

