



As of 2023, there are 206 Michelin-starred restaurants in the UK and Ireland, but often Michelin-tipped dishes can cost quite a bit. Nonetheless, there are ways to visit some of the UK’s best restaurants without breaking the bank. Some of the restaurants in our guide offer surprisingly affordable a la carte options, while others offer tasting menus for less than 100 points.

If you want a Michelin-starred experience for less money, you might want to check out if the restaurant runs their lunch menu as a first port of call. Many restaurants offer lunch specials that are significantly cheaper than the team’s dinner service. Second, the more stars a restaurant earns, the more expensive it is. That’s not to say it isn’t worth it, just that a visit may be best for (very) special occasions.

Below, we’ve picked 11 of our favorite Michelin-starred meals in the UK and Ireland that you can eat for less than $100.

Hampton Manafyona Hill

Grace and Saber, Birmingham

Birmingham is not the first place that comes to mind when planning a weekend getaway, and as a proud Brummie, I say this. I’ve been singing the praises of my hometown since ages, but it’s always been hard to sell. The fact that there are no smart hotels a short distance from the city didn’t help in my case. But Hampton Manor, which has been firmly on the map over the past few years, has changed that. Technically, this place is in Solihull, just outside Birmingham. This is a lovely country home site where you can attend cooking classes and wine tastings. In 2022, the team opened Grace and Savor, and in 2023, chef David Taylor steered the restaurant to its first Michelin star. The 15-course tasting menu is only available on Wednesday-Sunday evenings and is priced at 155 yen. But on Saturdays, you can reserve a less expensive eight-course lunch for 90 yen per person. You can smoke grass-fed beef brisket over pine trees or eat krill-caught red prawns. The wine list here was well-received in 2019 as well. Hampton Manor has been awarded the AA Wine List of the Year.

Address: Hampton Manor, Shadowbrook Ln, Hampton in Arden, Solihull B92 0EN Price: 90 on Saturday lunchtime Website: hamptonmanor.com

Epic, Belfast

Local ingredients are in the spotlight at this Michelin-starred 2016 Belfast address. All menus here are less than 100 items. The best value option is lunch at 38.50 for two courses or 45 for three courses (lunch is served Thursday-Saturday). Dishes may include cheddar dumplings and barbecued chicken. Traditional and vegetarian tasting menus served in the evening are 100 on the nose. Veggie options might include tangy cucumbers, red peppers, wasabi, sesame seeds, or celeriac roasted in soy sauce and honey. Lastly and most interestingly, Menu Surprise costs $70. Greene’s menu is based on the best local produce of the day, served for lunch service and Thursday evenings.

