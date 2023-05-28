Weekly Deals: Best Smartphone Deals in Germany, UK, US & India





The Google Pixel range is experiencing a tug-of-war between the Pixel 7 and 7a, with the older flagships taking the lead thanks to solid price cuts in some markets. We also found great deals on all four iPhone 14 models, three Galaxy S23 phones, and a range of mid-range models.

germany

Now that the Pixel 7a is out, your old Pixel 7 is pretty much useless unless you’re looking for great offers. In Germany you can choose for 546 compared to 510 for 7a. Is it worth it? The 7 has slightly higher hardware and the 36 doesn’t have much, so at least it’s worth thinking about.

The Pixel 7 Pro doesn’t have to worry about the 7a. It still has a QHD+ 120Hz LTPO display and 5x periscope so non-expert users can’t keep up.

If all the Pixel 7 range is too expensive, consider the Pixel 6a. It’s quite a step back from the 7a, but much cheaper than that. Google phones also get better software support than most other phones in this price range.

How about Galaxy S21 FE instead of Pixel 7a? It has about the same amount of cash and more storage space for telecameras (3x). The Snapdragon 888 runs hot but is still very fast.

If you’re looking for a phone with long-term software support that doesn’t cost too much, check out the Galaxy A34 and A54. Both will get 4 OS updates (both starting with Android 13) and 5 years of security patches. The A34 is cheaper and a bit bigger (6.6 vs 6.4, both 120Hz FHD+ AMOLED), while the A54 has a better chipset (Exynos 1380 vs Dimensity 1080) and better camera setup.

At the beginning of April the Redmi Note 12 Pro (5G model) sold for 400 for the 8/128GB model, but now you can get the 6/128GB model (note the lower RAM) for 300. With the Dimensity 1080, this is an alternative to the Galaxy A34. Both phones feature 5,000mAh batteries, but the Samsung has significantly better battery durability than the Xiaomi (134 hours vs. 97 hours). On the other hand, the Redmi charges much faster (67W vs. 25W).

3 of the 4 iPhone 14 models are on sale for over 200 off, and the vanilla 14 is 154 (note: this is for the 128GB version). There isn’t much to say about the iPhone 14 phone. You know what you can get including good resale value.

The Poco X5 and X5 Pro are 80 degrees apart. The more expensive model has a better Snapdragon 778G compared to the 695. You also get a better camera (108MP main sensor vs 48MP) and a better display (same size, resolution and refresh rate, but a 10-bit panel with Dolby Vision). ). The Pro also charges faster for its 5,000mAh battery (67W vs. 33W). We think all of this is worth the $80 surcharge, but some may disagree.

The Motorola Moto G72 is a decent 4G mid-ranger. It is recommended to buy a 5G mobile phone, especially if you plan to use it for more than 2 years. At 230, though, the G72 packs a 120Hz 6.6 FHD+ display, a 108MP main camera, and a good 5,000mAh battery with 33W charging. 3.5mm headphone jack and microSD slot.

uk

The Pixel 7 vs. 7a competition here is closer than most other places. The previous flagship has 13 more than its younger brother. For this price we get a 7 for slightly better hardware.

The older Pixel 6a doesn’t match the 7a, but it has a lot of happy users and only 290. It loses out on the newer chipset, 64MP main cam and 90Hz display, but the software experience is fairly similar.

There is also a Pixel 7 Pro under 700. If you want a real zoom camera, 5x periscope, and a modern 120Hz LTPO display with QHD+ resolution, this is what you get.

You can get Samsung Galaxy A34 for 300 instead of Pixel 7a. The cost is basically the same as the previous 6a. But with 4 OS updates and 5 years of security patches, you get better software support than Google phones.

The Realme GT2 is over a year old now, but this old dog still has a Snapdragon 888 at its heart, a 120Hz HDR10+ display, and a fast-charging 5,000mAh/65W battery. It lacks a headphone jack to make it a great budget gaming phone.

The Nokia G22 is for the Do It Yourself crowd. The HMD comes with a 3-year warranty and is self-serviceable thanks to its QuickFix design. You can look up iFixit for instructions, tools and replacement parts. That said, three years is about how long this phone will last. HMD promises two OS updates and three years of quarterly security patches.

It’s a budget tablet, the Galaxy Tab A7 Lite. For an extra $30 for the LTE model, it’s great for on-the-go streaming, casual gaming, and social media scrolling.

Have you seen the Nvidia 4060 Ti 8GB benchmark? money. You might be better off saving some cash and getting a 3060 Ti 8GB which is only a 4060, not a Ti.

USA

Amazon unveiled its largest tablet, the Fire Max 11, earlier this week. As the name suggests, it has 11 screens with 2,000 x 1,200px resolution. Like the Fire tablet, most of the budget was spent on a good quality display rather than a fast chipset, so the $230 content spend is hard to beat.

If you’re looking for a flagship phone and you’re happy with 256GB of storage, you can pick up any of the Galaxy S23 trio for under $1,000.

The Pixel 7 currently costs $600, which is $100 more than the 7a. That’s too much if you ask us. So get the Pixel 7a or the older 6a for $330.

Or maybe not a Pixel, but a Samsung Galaxy A54 instead. $75 cheaper than the 7a, bigger and better screen (6.4 120Hz HDR10+ vs 6.1 90Hz) and one more OS update.

India

Amazon India offers iPhone 14 and 14 Plus for 12,000 and 13,000 less than Apple.com. You won’t be able to buy 5G Android at these savings, but it’s still a huge price drop.

The Samsung Galaxy A34 and A54 haven’t budged since launch, but these phones still offer great value for money, with 4 OS updates and 5 years of security patches.

If you’re looking for something cheaper, the Galaxy A14 5G offers next-gen connectivity (thanks to the Exynos 1330 chipset), a large 6.6 FHD+ display (90Hz LCD) and an equally large 5,000mAh battery (15W).

Alternatively, you can get a Galaxy M14 for under $5,000. It has the same Exynos 1330, same display, same camera, not to mention a bigger 6,000mAh battery with faster 25W charging. This particular model has less RAM (4GB vs. 6GB), but all things considered, the A14 is hard to pick.

vivo recently refreshed the iQOO Z7 formula with Z7s. It’s pretty much the same phone, except it uses a Snapdragon 695 instead of a Dimensity 920 (meaning no 4K/30 recording). At 19,000 this is an alternative to the Galaxy A14 5G.

Iku Neo 7 (8/128GB) was 30,000 in mid-April, but now it can be found at 28,000. This phone has a larger than average 6.78 120Hz display with FHD+ resolution and HDR10+. Powered by Dimensity 8200 chipset and 5,000mAh battery with ultra-fast 120W charging. The camera is the only downside with a single 64MP module on the back (1/1.97 with OIS, not counting the 2MP helper pair).

The iQOO Z6 Lite has a similar story. The 6/128GB model was 16,000 at the end of April and is now at 14,000. It features a rare Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 chipset and a 6.58 120Hz LCD and 5,000mAh battery. Compare with Galaxy M14/A14. All three are very similar in terms of specs.

Launched earlier this month, the Oppo F23 features a sizable 6.72 120Hz IPS LCD. It’s like the iQOO Neo 7, but for less than 3,000 you get twice the storage (256GB), not to mention a microSD slot, and we know some prefer LCD to AMOLED. However, the Snapdragon 695 is a significant drawback.

The Realme Narzo N53 is another big phone released earlier this month. The 6.74 90Hz IPS LCD has FHD+ resolution, which is nice to look at given its sub-$10,000 price tag. The Unisoc T612 is fast enough (it only has a 4G connection) and can use a massive 5,000mAh battery with a 33W charge.

If you liked Breath of the Wild, you’ll also love the new The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. It is playable on Nintendo Switch and costs around 30,000. The difference between the LCD-equipped V2 model and the OLED model is not significant. I linked both below. Superfans may want the Zelda-branded edition, but it’s not bundled with the game, so you’ll just pay extra for the decals.

