Pope at Pentecost: Let us daily invoke the Spirit on our whole world





In his homily for the solemnity of Pentecost, Pope Francis calls us to invoke daily the Spirit who gives “harmony to the world” and “directs the course of time and renews the face of the earth”.

By Thaddeus Jones

During the Mass on this Solemnity of Pentecost celebrated in Saint Peter’s Basilica, Pope Francis underlined in his homily how the Holy Spirit acts in the world he created, in the Church and in our hearts, bringing order and harmony in all areas.

This is the role of the Spirit: at the beginning and at all times, he brings created realities from disorder to order, from dispersion to cohesion, from confusion to harmony.

Holy Spirit brings harmony, peace

On the Solemnity of Pentecost, Pope Francis invites Christians to dispel fears and rekindle the flame of God’s love.

By bringing harmony to the world, the Spirit directs the course of time and renews the face of the earth,” the pope explained. And our world today, marked by discord and divisions, desperately needs this harmony it resists, he lamented, noting how while we may be more “connected”, we are actually more cut off from each other “numbed by indifference.” He pointed out how the many wars and conflicts we witness today show the extent of the evil that individuals are capable of committing, hostilities fueled by the spirit of division, the devil, which means “divider”.

But to counter this evil of discord, the Pope recounted how the Lord, at the culmination of salvation, poured out his good Spirit to give us the harmony we need for true peace. The Holy Spirit brings harmony, as “Spirit of unity, bringer of peace”, he stressed.

Let us invoke the Spirit daily on our whole world!

The harmony of diversity

Looking at how the Holy Spirit works in the Church, from the day of Pentecost, the Pope described how the Spirit descended on each apostle giving each one special graces and unique charisms. And while one might think that these different gifts might create confusion, in reality, as in the created world, “the Holy Spirit loves to create harmony out of diversity.”

The harmony of the Spirit is not an obligatory and uniform order; in the Church, there is indeed an order, but it is structured according to the diversity of the gifts of the Spirits

Recalling how at Pentecost the Holy Spirit descended in tongues of fire enabling each apostle to speak in other languages ​​with others able to hear and understand them, the Pope explained how the Spirit uses many languages ​​and does not eliminate differences or cultures “but harmonizes everything without reducing them to bland uniformity.”

Indeed, on that day of Pentecost, as Scripture points out, all were filled with the Holy Spirit (Acts 2:4). All were satisfied: this is how the life of the Church began, not from a precise and detailed plan, but from the shared experience of God’s love. This is how the Spirit creates harmony; he invites us to marvel at his love and gifts present in others.

Recalling the synodal journey underway in the Church, the Pope said that this journey should mark “a journey according to the Spirit”, and above all an “opportunity to be docile to the breath of the Spirit” because it is “the heart of synodality, the motor of evangelization.”

Without (the Spirit), the Church is lifeless, faith is only a doctrine, morality a simple duty, pastoral care a simple labor. With him, on the contrary, faith is life, the love of the Lord convinces us and hope is reborn. Let us put the Holy Spirit back at the center of the Church.

The Pope added that the synodal process offers the People of God a unique opportunity to journey together, filled with the Spirit, to build harmony in the Church and to renew themselves.

Harmony in our hearts

In conclusion, the Pope explained how the Spirit “restores harmony in the heart” by creating “intimacy with God”. The Lord gave the Spirit “to forgive sins, to reconcile minds and to harmonize hearts wounded by evil, broken by wounds, led astray by feelings of guilt”.

If we want harmony, let’s seek it, not worldly substitutes. Let us invoke the Holy Spirit daily. Let’s start our day by praying to him. Let’s become obedient to him!

The pope then said that it would be good to examine our own lives and ask ourselves if we are open to the harmony of the Spirit, or if we resist being transformed by him by sticking to our own pursuits. and ideas. Are we quick to judge others, overlooking our own weaknesses, he asked, and try to foster reconciliation and build communion? To overcome our own divisions, he said, “Let us invoke the Spirit,” praying that “Holy Spirit, Spirit of Jesus and of the Father, inexhaustible source of harmony, to you we entrust the world; to you we consecrate the Church and our hearts.”

Come, Creator Spirit, harmony of humanity, renew the face of the earth. Come, Gift of gifts, harmony of the Church, make us one in you. Come, Spirit of forgiveness and harmony of heart, transform us as you alone can, through the intercession of Mary.

Full Video of the Solemnity of Pentecost Mass

