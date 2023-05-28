Henry Kissinger, former American diplomat, turns 100





Former diplomat and presidential adviser Henry Kissinger celebrates his 100th birthday on Saturday, outliving many of his political contemporaries who guided the United States through one of its most tumultuous times, including the presidency of Richard Nixon and the war from Vietnam.

Born in Germany on May 27, 1923, Kissinger remains known for his key role in American foreign policy of the 1960s and 1970s, including eventual attempts to withdraw the United States from Vietnam, but not before he was inextricably linked to many of the most contested conflicts. Shares.

David Kissinger, writing in The Washington Post on Thursday, said his father’s centenary might seem inevitable to anyone familiar with his strength of character and love of historical symbolism. Not only did he outlast most of his peers, prominent detractors and students, but he also remained tirelessly active throughout his 90s.

The elder Kissinger will celebrate this week with visits to New York, London and his hometown of Frth, Germany, David Kissinger wrote.

In recent years, Kissinger has continued to dominate Washington’s power brokers as a former statesman. He has provided advice to Republican and Democratic presidents, including at the White House during the Trump administration, while maintaining an international consulting business through which he gives speeches with the German accent he does not have. lost since fleeing the Nazi regime with his family as a teenager.

Just this month, Kissinger opined that the war in Ukraine was reaching a turning point with China entering into negotiations. He told CBS News he expects negotiations to be concluded by the end of the year. He called for peace through negotiation to end the conflict.

Kissinger also co-authored a 2021 book on artificial intelligence called The Age of AI: And Our Human Future. He warned that governments should prepare for the potential risks associated with the technology.

For eight years as national security adviser and secretary of state, Kissinger was involved in major foreign policy events, including the first instance of shuttle diplomacy seeking peace in the Middle East, secret negotiations with China to unfreeze nascent superpower relations and Paris instigated peace talks aimed at ending the Vietnam conflict and the US military presence there.

Kissinger, along with Nixon, also came under the harshest criticism from American allies when communist North Vietnamese forces took Saigon in 1975 as remaining American personnel fled what is now known as Ho Chi Minh City.

Kissinger was further accused of orchestrating the expansion of the conflict in Laos and Cambodia, enabling the rise of the genocidal Khmer Rouge regime which killed an estimated 2 million Cambodians.

Among his mentions, Kissinger was credited as a central driving force behind the Period of Detente, a diplomatic effort between the United States and the Soviet Union from 1967 to 1979 to reduce Cold War tensions with trade negotiations and arms, including strategic arms limitation talks. treated.

Kissinger remained one of Nixon’s most trusted advisers throughout his administration from 1969 to 1974, his power only growing thanks to the Watergate affair that brought down the 37th president.

Gerald Ford, who as vice president ascended to the Oval Office after his predecessors resigned, awarded Kissinger the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 1977, saying Kissinger wielded the great power of the Americas with wisdom and compassion in service Peace.

Others have accused Kissinger of caring more about power than harmony during his tenure in Washington, embracing realpolitik policies favoring American interests while aiding or emboldening repressive regimes in Pakistan, Chile and Indonesia.

