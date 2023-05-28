International
Nap of the Day Table of Racing Tips in the UK and Ireland
Nap and Tipper Time CRS Level Stake Odds Piz Badile
Morning Star, Faringdon
14:45
big
+18.1
captain tom cat
Cambridge Evening News, Luke Tucker
15:55
Uttx
+16.75
El Pride
The Star, Jason Heavy
17:05
Uttx
+16.645
Tsunami
Norwich Evening News, Featured by Paddock
17:05
Uttx
+14.625
Castel Gandolfo
Racing Post, Postdata
15:35
will rise
+12.875
Bythesametoken
tutelar,
15:35
will rise
+12.75
Goldana
tipmantips.com, tipmantips
15:15
big
+12.75
kingswood
irish sun,
16:25
big
+11
Zigginstown King
Daily Mail, Robin Goodfellow
14:40
font
+7.7
strike a pose
Racing Post, Punt
14:40
font
+5.82
drum roll
punterslounge.com, The Brigadier
16:25
big
+5.04
redeschamp
Racing Post, Spotlight
16:05
will rise
+3.292
lottery ticket
Island Fields, Lori Delagi
15:55
Uttx
+2.5
redeschamp
Daily Star Sunday, Moor Style
16:05
will rise
+2.318
Luxembourg
myracing.com,
14:45
big
+1.833
walk in clover
Sunday Mail, Rockavon
15:55
Uttx
+1.5
blow the budget
Daily Telegraph, Marlborough
14:50
Uttx
+0.485
Galata Bridge
sportinglife.com,
17:35
Uttx
+0.071
badeni
Weekender, Bak Tom
14:45
big
-0.084
satellite
Racing Post, The North
16:05
will rise
-0.425
lottery ticket
The Scotsman, Glendale
15:55
Uttx
-0.445
source
Racing Post, On the Nose
16:55
big
-0.762
Bythesametoken
The Daily Record, Gary Owen
15:35
will rise
-1.2
star kiss
Scottish Sun, Jim Delahunt
17:25
big
-2
bay bridge
Racing Post, Newmarket
14:45
big
-2.126
Loon’s Call
Sun, Temple Gate
16:15
font
-2.9194
coy doddville
888 Sports, Steve Mullington
14:40
font
-3.366
bay bridge
Sheffield Star, Fortunatus
14:45
big
-4.107
honey girl
attheraces.com, Lawrence Taylor
15:15
big
-4.5
pile
Sunday Telegraph, Whistler
15:10
font
-5.266
Tahira
Daily Post, Mercury
15:50
big
-5.523
claody flyer
Yorkshire Post, Duke
14:30
will rise
-5.973
badeni
Racing Ahead, Ben Morgan
14:45
big
-6.5
suggestion
Yorkshire Evening Post, Lisobot
15:15
big
-6.6004
Luxembourg
Liverpool Echo, Chris Wright
14:45
big
-7.5
redeschamp
Racing Post, Rated RP
16:05
will rise
-7.675
blue clover
East Anglian Daily Times, Dean Kilbride
14:50
Uttx
-8
Eagle’s Realm
Ipswich Star, Matt Foley
17:35
Uttx
-8
Judge Earl
D Express, Melissa Jones
15:25
Uttx
-8.973
captain tom cat
Irish Post, Carl Headley
15:55
Uttx
-12
Bythesametoken
The Times, Rob Wright
15:35
will rise
-12.546
panfaron dino
Racing Post, West Country
14:10
font
-12.5763
our friend mo
The Sporting Times, Jeffrey Ross
14:50
Uttx
-13.05
plot
I, John Freeman
15:50
big
-13.091
your country
Sunday Express,
14:10
font
-13.209
bay bridge
Racing and Football Prospect, Andrew Mount
14:45
big
-13.567
bay bridge
Irish Daily Star, Brian Flanagan
14:45
big
-13.667
park hill dancer
Racing Post, Lambourn
16:30
Uttx
-14.75
hunter call
Daily Mirror, Newsboy
15:10
font
-15
pivotal trigger
Irish Herald, Ian Gofran
16:25
big
-15.75
Loon’s Call
mirror online,
16:15
font
-16.3504
Luxembourg
The Sun on Sunday, Sirius
14:45
big
-17.625
Sarsons Danger
Racing TV, Score
17:35
Uttx
-18.35
|
Sources
2/ https://news.paddypower.com/horse-racing/2023/05/28/nap-of-the-day-todays-naps-table-horse-racing-tips-uk-ireland-curragh-fontwell-kelso-uttoxeter-sunday/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Bengali actor Mainak Banerjee and wife Aishwarya harassed at Kolkata airport
- Google’s new 7a phone is the clear winner
- Nap of the Day Table of Racing Tips in the UK and Ireland
- Santa Anita: How to bet on the Hollywood Gold Cup 2023
- How to Watch Chennai Super Kings vs Gujarat Titans Coverage on TV and Online
- PICTURES | Dark-looking Princess Charlene wears rainbow dress at Monaco GP
- China’s first domestic passenger plane makes first commercial flight
- Turkish elections: Erdogan is the leader and returned to the presidency
- Pre-diabetes is associated with dementia risk
- Damage reports across the city as a 3.8-magnitude earthquake hits Sunbari
- China guest of honor at Malaysia International Book Fair
- For Trump, the more GOP presidential candidates, the better