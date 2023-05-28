HBO Says The Last Of Us Season 2 Release Date Isn’t Until 2025





The last of us

HBO

It’s not uncommon for major HBO series to take a while to return, as we’ve seen frequently in the days of Game of Thrones. But now, a combination of big-budget shows and the current writers’ strike means some shows aren’t coming back for a very long time, including The Last of Us season 2.

HBO head of drama Francesca Orsi is candid about which shows are returning due to the writers’ strike, and that means a long, long wait for The Last of Us season 2.

While everything at the moment is in pencil, I hope we can get along as soon as possible. Otherwise, we’ll have to assess what the end of the 24 calendar is, what shows are going to be delivered for 2025, Orsi told Deadline. We were watching The Last Of Us for a while in 2025.

Work on The Last of Us season 2 has come to a halt due to the writers’ strike. Co-showrunner and writer Craig Mazin has been seen actively on the picket lines. Originally, without scripts, actors would audition using dialogue that already exists in video games, but that too has now stopped, it seems. It’s not yet clear if the casting is even finished as a result.

The last of us part 2

The naughty dog

Some time in 2025 would mean that there would be at least two full years between seasons 1 and 2 of The Last of Us. It could be two and a half years or more, if it ends up being later in the year at the place of January, as Season 1 kicked off.

We know Season 2 will immediately adapt the second game, but Mazin has already confirmed that due to the size of the game, it will take more than one season to adapt.

A 2-2.5 year wait for Season 2 may help my current theory that by the time Season 3 rolls around and wraps up The Last of Us Part II adaptation, Naughty Dog could potentially release The Last of Us Part III. Again, this may sound crazy until you look at the dates. If The Last of Us season 2 is in 2025, season 3 could be late 2026 or 2027. Then another 1.5-12 year break and was talking 2029, maybe, for a season 4. So yeah, even with everything Naughty Dog has done on, I believe there is a possibility that a third game will be released at this time, although they are also working on other projects. They just significantly reduced work on TLOU Factions multiplayer, so more team members are freed up to work elsewhere. It’s possible the game will be canceled entirely in favor of returning to single-player mode.

Well, see what happens, but yeah, it’s going to be a very long wait for season 2. Stay tuned.

