The grim realities of past generations in Kansas collide with the climate crisis we all face today





When I was growing up, I remember my parents going to visit the graves of family members at this time of year, taking flowers to put next to the headstones. I generally choose not to go with them, seeing it as something relevant for older people, but not for me.

Now I wish I had gone there, so I could hear their stories about who these people were and how we were related.

Recently a niece from California came to visit, wanting to connect with our ancestry here. I took her to a small rural cemetery on a quiet, secluded hill where she, I and my brother walked among headstones bearing the names of our ancestors.

We reflected on their lives and how little we knew about most of them. My parents and grandparents are buried elsewhere, so these markers were tied to earlier generations, those who migrated here from eastern Kentucky in the 1850s.

I shared what I had learned about my great, great-grandfather, William Marion Walter, who came west as a young man, first taking a job hauling freight on a train of wagons in Santa Fe, passing through Council Grove during the year that the Hays House began operations in 1857.

Returning to the region two years later, he acquired fertile land along a stream and founded a farm. Like others who had recently settled there, he was moving to lands where the Kanza and other indigenous peoples had long wandered before being relocated to reservations. It was a period of transition.

He married Nancy Magdilla Dilla Burton, a tall and portly woman whose family had also come from Kentucky as part of a large group of families who emigrated together as the nation plunged into Civil War. They were married in Lawrence in December 1863, four months after Quantrills’ raiders passed, destroying homes and businesses and killing more than 150 residents.

At that time, it must have seemed like they were living on the edge of civilization since WM Walter was officially appointed postmaster of Far West, Kansas.

They gave birth to a daughter, Ethel Trinvilla, who grew up to marry William Marion Kendall, my father’s grandfather, after whom he is named. He was born in Douglas County in May 1861, just months after Kansas gained statehood.

Nancy Magdilla Dilla Burton (left) married William Marion Walter and their daughter was named Ethel Trinvilla. (Dave Kendal)

Not too long ago, while exploring WM Kendall’s birthplace in Willow Springs Township, I came across a few headstones in a small, neglected cemetery hidden from public view. One name stands out: Neri Walter. Could we be related? I wondered why he died so young at only 34.

With the help of a local archivist, I learned that he had left with other Kansas militia members to repel a large Confederate contingent led by General Sterling Price moving south along the Missouri border in October 1864.

Governor Thomas Carney, the second governor of Kansas, made it clear that the stakes were high when he issued his proclamation calling for the militia:

The state is in danger! Price and his rebellious hosts threaten him with invasion. Kansas must be prepared to repel them at all costs. The need is urgent.

Neri Walter set off from Willow Springs with two other volunteers, the Ulrich brothers, who returned riding his horse with his body draped over it. As I discovered, we were indeed related. He was an uncle of mine, the older brother of WM Walters, and one of approximately 8,500 Kansas volunteers who were killed in the Civil War.

Columnist Dave Kendall came across Neri Walter’s grave in a hidden cemetery. (Dave Kendal)

It was a turbulent time here in Bleeding Kansas in the 1850s and 60s when my family’s roots in Kansas were established. But something even bigger was beginning to take shape in the world around the time of the Industrial Revolution.

As coal-fired steam engines brought more settlers along the rivers and into the prairies, it was the beginning of industrialization that would transform the world.

On our farms, horses and mules were eventually replaced by larger and larger tractors that required fewer and fewer people to operate them. More and more people have gathered in cities and suburbs as we have become more dependent on fossil fuels to power our lifestyles.

This pattern has been replicated in societies around the world, and we now face a grim reality and a daunting challenge.

The world is on the brink of catastrophic warming, the recent headline declared.

He was referring to a report released by the United Nations through its Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change. The IPCC published its first assessment of global climate trends in 1988. This is its sixth.

Some key observations from the report: human activities have caused a significant warming of the Earth’s surface temperature (about 1.9 degrees Fahrenheit) since industrial activities began to ramp up in the 1850s; with continued warming, the risks associated with climate change will become increasingly complex and difficult to manage; heat waves and droughts are expected to become more frequent.

The World Meteorological Organization just released a similar assessment, noting that the average temperature on this planet over the next five years will make it the warmest five-year period on record.

The IPCC report warns of a rapidly closing window of opportunity to stabilize the situation, with major consequences for the future: the choices and actions implemented during this decade will have impacts now and for thousands of years.

Chuck Rice answers Rex Buchanan’s question at the Konza Prairie Biological Station. (Dave Kendal)

Chuck Rice, a soil scientist at Kansas State University, has served on the IPCC and knows how it works. He was a lead author on the agriculture chapter in two of the reports and was an active panelist when he shared the Nobel Peace Prize with Al Gore in 2007.

It wasn’t about developing new science, Rice says of her work with the IPCC, but about looking at the science and synthesizing it to see how agriculture and forestry could help mitigate climate change.

Through his own research, he helps farmers and ranchers adapt to changing conditions while studying how plants can play a bigger role in pulling carbon out of the air and storing it underground, reducing the amount of heat-trapping carbon dioxide in the atmosphere.

Our understanding of how our climate is changing also comes from scientists such as Leigh Stearns, a professor of geology at the University of Kansas, who has conducted fieldwork on glaciers and ice sheets in Greenland and Antarctica as well as Alaska and the Himalayas.

Stearns has been engaged in research in Greenland since 2005, when she began mapping the movements of a particular glacier for her thesis. She became familiar with the complex nature of the changes that occur with this glacier as well as the huge ice cap that covers the continent.

When I started, Greenland in particular was kind of in balance with its climate, she said in a recent interview. He was losing mass, but not as quickly as he is today. And that has really changed in the last 20 years. It really accelerated his mass loss.

Sea levels around the world will continue to rise in the coming decades, even if no greenhouse gases are added to the atmosphere. This has significant implications for coastal communities and island nations, but what impact does this have on Kansas? Were far from shore.

Warming waters in the oceans and warmer atmospheric conditions contribute to the intensification of storm systems and affect the jet stream, the high-level air currents that have direct effects on our weather patterns. In Kansas, we are likely to experience more intense storms, and resulting flooding, as well as more prolonged droughts.

We don’t need a magic bullet to solve the problems we are currently facing, Stearns argues. We just need to follow through on some of the ideas that have been around for a very long time, in terms of infrastructure and energy use, and that will start to move things forward.

Leigh Stearns is a professor of geology at the University of Kansas and has studied the glaciers and ice sheets of Greenland and Antarctica. (Logan Byers/University of Kansas)

My niece is now back in California, where she and her family are dealing with smoke and ash from wildfires, as well as atmospheric rivers causing flooding and falling trees. Here in Kansas, an ongoing drought is severely affecting many of our farmers and ranchers and the rural communities that depend on them.

In a relatively short period of time, barely four generations, in my case, since my great-great-grandfather arrived here, Kansas faces a growing threat that puts the entire planet in jeopardy. As was the case when WM Walter moved to the farm, they were in the midst of a transition. This one, however, will shape the lives of the next 400 or more generations.

Echoing the words of Governor Carney in 1864, there is an urgent need for a thoughtful and intelligent response to alleviate the suffering and death that would otherwise result from a warmer planet.

Do you think we are up to the challenge? Can we stop acting like another civil war is about to break out in this country and solve the most pressing problem we face?

It may be worth considering this weekend, when we pause to remember and honor those who came before us. Just take a moment to think about those who are yet to come and what left them.

Dave Kendall served as producer and host of the public television series Sunflower Journeys for its first 27 seasons and continues to produce documentary videos through his own company, Prairie Hollow Productions. Through its opinion section, Kansas Reflector strives to amplify the voices of people who are affected by public policy or excluded from public debate. Find information, including how to submit your own review, here.

