



Companies that have paid hundreds of millions of dollars in fines and fines, defrauded Whitehall, or faced corruption investigations are among those making the most money out of UK government outsourcing, The Observer could find.

An analysis of data from UK regulators found that strategic suppliers, the 40 private companies playing the largest role in running outsourced government services, have received financial penalties of more than $500 million from regulators since 2010.

Only 6 out of 40 companies have not been reprimanded by regulators, and many have been fined tens of millions of dollars without losing their position as strategic suppliers.

About $300 billion, about one-third of all public sector spending, is spent on contracts with private companies in any given year.

According to a report by data firm Tussell, strategic suppliers not only receive 11% of spending, but government contract revenues increased by 24% between 2019-2020 and 2021-2022 alone.

Strategic suppliers consist of companies ranging from G4S and Serco to arms manufacturers such as KPMG, Deloitte, PwC and EY’s four major accounting firms and BAE Systems, which handles some of the largest and most important government contracts.

Telecommunications giant BT has been fined the most since 2010, with 184 million. Much of that was made up of a fine of 117 million meters imposed by regulator Ofcom for artificially overcharging in 2012. Nearly two-thirds of the financial penalties consisted of similar Ofcom judgments ordering reimbursements to wholesale customers in consumer disputes.

In fact, only seven of them—BT, KPMG, Deloitte, PwC, Serco, G4S, and BAE—have accounted for nearly 90 percent of the $520 million in fines received by strategic suppliers since 2010.

G4S, which operates everything from private prisons and armed security to government sexual assault assistance centers, has received more than 44 million fines from UK regulators since 2010.

One of the biggest fines came in 2020 after the company was found to have cheated the Department of Justice by charging electronic monitoring fees for thousands of criminals found to have returned to prison or even died.

Ashley Almanza, Group Head of G4S at the time, said: Just one month later, G4S received a 300m contract to open HMP Five Wells, a mega-prison from the same ministries they defrauded.

“The minister’s incompetence and incompetence has cost taxpayers a lot of money,” said Labor deputy leader Angela Rayner.

Serco has been fined more than $56 million for government fraud since 2010, but has since taken out billions of pounds in government contracts as one of the top five outsourcing partners, including running the government’s much-criticized tracking program. concluded. During the pandemic and to manage accommodation for asylum seekers.

Arms manufacturer BAE Systems has paid just over $30 million in fines in the UK since 2010, mostly after pleading guilty to charges of false accounting and misleading statements related to several global long-term bribery and corruption investigations. paid once. An additional US$257 million fine in connection with the sale of a controversial military radar to Tanzania, which at the time did not have a military air force).

Government is not holding big companies accountable when they do shoddy work. Susan Hawley, Spotlight on Corruption

Since 2010, KPMG has been fined 65 million in 36 cases, almost all involving accounting fraud or other financial crimes. Infamously, tt was found to have falsified documents and misled regulators about audits of companies including the now-defunct Carillion, one of its onetime strategic suppliers.

After promising to temporarily withdraw from contract bids following a series of corporate scandals, KPMG has still won $10 million in government contracts in everything from advising the Department of Defense to supporting the NHS and energy regulator Ofcom.

However, it has not been removed from its position as a strategic supplier.

The government has repeatedly failed to hold large outsourcing companies accountable when they provide taxpayers with low value or perform shoddy work, said Susan Hawley, executive director of the campaign group Spotlight on Corruption. To ensure that procurement truly works for UK taxpayers and the public, they have increased the use of exclusions from public contracts on the basis of poor performance.

Regulations exist as a form of protection for workers, consumers and the environment, said a spokesperson for Violation Tracker UK, which created a database of fines levied on these companies used by the Observer. The UK government should not award favorable contracts to companies that violate these laws.

A government spokesperson said they would continue to monitor suppliers’ performance and act quickly to correct problems and prevent future negligence, and all fines would be refunded to public money.

They added that the proposed procurement bill would strengthen the government’s ability to weed out previously underperforming suppliers.

A BAE Systems spokesperson said: In 2010 and 2011, we [settlements] There were no findings of bribery or corruption in connection with this investigation with US and UK authorities in relation to the legacy matter. We are committed to responsible and ethical business conduct and have a zero-tolerance policy towards corruption in all its forms.

Serco, G4S and KPMG chose not to comment publicly, but KPMG stressed that it found no criminal activity on the part of the company and suggested that the violations related to the Carillion audit were not indicative of the company’s broader culture or practices.

A spokesperson for BT stressed that it takes its regulatory obligations very seriously and that most penalties are not fines but cases where regulators have ordered BT to refund money to other parties.

This article was amended on May 28, 2023. An earlier version said that since 2010 G4S had been penalized by UK regulators in connection with at least 12 cases. In fact, only two of these are from UK regulators. Others related to employment tribunal agreements. Reference removed.

