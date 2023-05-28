



The United States is ready for conflict in outer space, according to a senior military official, after developing anti-satellite technologies to counter threats posed by provocative nations such as Russia and China.

Brigadier General Jesse Morehouse of U.S. Space Command, the arm of the military responsible for space operations, said Russian aggression and China’s vision of becoming the dominant space power by mid-century don’t had left the United States no choice but to prepare for orbital skirmishes.

The United States of America is ready to do battle in space tonight if we have to, Morehouse told reporters during a briefing at the US Embassy in London. If anyone were to threaten the United States of America or any of our interests, including those of our allies and partners with whom we have mutually supportive defense treaties, we stand ready to fight evening.

Satellites underpin vast swaths of modern life, from banking systems to weather forecasting, and are crucial to military operations through intelligence gathering, communications, navigation and guidance. But an overreliance on satellites means an attack on a country’s orbital resources could have far-reaching consequences.

Four countries, namely China, the United States, India and Russia, have tested their anti-satellite capabilities by destroying their own satellites with missiles from the ground. But such protests, which the United States unilaterally banned last year, create vast clouds of debris that put other satellites at risk for decades.

When Russia shot down one of its own satellites in 2021, the explosion covered its orbit with more than 1,500 traceable fragments. When you create that cloud of debris and it stays in orbit for decades, it’s almost like detonating a nuclear weapon in your own backyard, Morehouse said. You also pay the price.

Faced with a new space race, Morehouse said on Thursday that the United States would continue to develop anti-satellite technologies not because we want to fight tonight, but because it is the best way to deter conflicts from occurring, adding that they would do so without engaging in irresponsible actions. trials.

Russia and China are working on spacecraft capable of anti-satellite operations. In 2020, the United States accused Russia of launching a projectile from one of two satellites that were tracking a US spy satellite.

Meanwhile, China launched a satellite with a robotic arm capable of grabbing other satellites, and developed a way to plant explosives in the thruster nozzles of opposing satellites. Explosives are designed to go unnoticed for long periods of time, and when they detonate, they look like an innocent engine malfunction.

Beyond weapons that grab, crush, or shoot down their targets, there are other approaches that jam satellite broadcasts or damage hardware with lasers, chemical sprays, or high-powered microwaves.

We have a variety of capabilities that we can leverage and continue to develop capabilities that allow us to maintain a credible deterrence posture, Morehouse said. Can you develop an ability that can be used to counter satellites, that works really well, and validate that it works without having to create a cloud of debris in orbit every time you do? Absolutely.

Since its invasion of Ukraine, Russia has threatened to target Western commercial satellites it considers involved in the war. Shortly after the invasion began, Elon Musk agreed to supply satellites from the Starlink constellation to Ukraine, which quickly became crucial to the country’s military. But in February, Starlink said it would block the use of satellites to control Ukrainian drones, saying it never intended the technology to be used for offensive purposes.

Morehouse said one of the lessons of the conflict was Starlink’s resilience. The communications network includes thousands of small satellites in low Earth orbit that are easily replaced and upgraded to counter the threats they face. It makes no sense for Russia to even try to shoot down one because there are thousands of them and they don’t have thousands of anti-satellite missiles, he said.

Obviously, the Ukrainians have no organic military space capability to attack in any way, he added. But they were very aggressive in trying to deny these commercial services, which I think will be part and parcel of warfare in the future. Satellite communications are becoming more and more common in many armies, so countering them is something many nations are interested in.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theguardian.com/science/2023/may/28/us-ready-to-fight-in-space-military-official

