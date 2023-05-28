UK mid-market restaurant chains are fighting for survival after Covid and cost of living challenges.





Matters in the British casual dining sector are small-documented in the British market town of Maidstone. Just a few streets away, an outlet at Frankie & Bennys, an Italian-American themed eatery, and a branch at Prezzo, an Italian restaurant, have only been closed for the past six months.

As consumers cut spending in response to the cost-of-living crisis and high input costs erode business margins, mid-market restaurant chains that have expanded rapidly beyond city centers and into towns across Central England in recent years have been struggling to recover from the bottom of the pandemic. are struggling. .

According to CGA data from NielsenIQ and AlixPartners, in the 12 months to March this year, the number of casual dining outlets across the UK fell by 4.2% nationally to 5,160, almost double the decline in the pub sector.

Milly Camley, chief executive of the Institute for Turnaround, a trade body for advisors that helps struggling businesses avoid bankruptcy, said the squeezed middle class within the hospitality industry is suffering the most. . Everything in between is finding it really difficult because people are either buying overpriced snacks or lowering prices.

Frankie & Bennys-owned The Restaurant Group, Prezzo, Richard Caring-owned Bills, and burger joint Byron have announced more than 100 closures between them this year.

The Restaurant Group, owner of Wagamama, the only publicly traded casual dining group, is grappling with an activist fund group that owns up to one-fifth of the joint stock and is seeking a strategic overhaul due to an underperforming share price. .

Prezzo’s chief executive, Dean Challenger, lamented the toughest times the downtown has ever seen, last month cutting a third or 46 lots of Prezzo properties, putting 810 jobs at risk.

Entrepreneurs Luke Johnson and Hugh Osmond have done a lot to make casual dining mainstream. In 1992, it acquired Pizza Express for just $13 million, went public a year later, and quintupled its site to 200 sites in five years. But now they are much less optimistic about the sector.

Johnson told the Financial Times that he thinks casual dining has peaked in this economic cycle, meaning some chains won’t fully recover as a debt hangover and pandemic-induced underinvestment as several operators have gone into administration. According to Local Data Company, the number of casual dining sites declined 16.2% in the three years to April 2023.

Osmond was far more pessimistic. Casual dining chains are mostly dead like they used to be, he said. That doesn’t mean if you fast-forward five years someone won’t reinvent it…but what you won’t see is just the re-emergence of an extensive menu, mid-market, noteworthy type of casual dining.

Problems in this sector existed before the pandemic. Private equity acquisitions have added pressure to expand beyond urban tent locations into small towns with low footings, and many companies that have taken on a lot of debt have struggled.

According to CGA data, the sector was already on the decline since 2018 due to rising costs and an increase in take-out food options, but the subsequent pandemic has further exposed these weaknesses, said industry analyst Peter Martin.

Celebrity chef Jamie Olivers’ restaurant chain, Jamies Italian, has been one of the biggest casualties of the industry’s decline, having gone into administration a year before the pandemic and losing about 1,000 jobs.

Oliver will be relaunching in London later this year, but with a premium service that rivals the Carings Ivy restaurant chain in particular. People familiar with the launch plans said the reason it’s not returning to the UK mid-market restaurant scene is that the sector is becoming increasingly crowded and uneconomical.

High input cost inflation last year affecting everything from labor to food and beverages to energy is now leading to another lockdown.

Food and beverage inflation was 19.1% through April, well outpacing the headline inflation rate of 8.7%, according to the National Statistical Office.

Overall, March-like sales at UK restaurants rose 2.5 per cent year-over-year, according to the CGA, but Martin said the headline figure overshadowed how mainstream, family-oriented chains were taking a more severe hit as consumers. Confidence weakens.

The bottom line is that even today a single restaurant site with a full-service menu needs to earn over 30,000 a week. Other options are for the chain to move away from table service to save on labor costs, as chicken chain Nandos has done, or reduce its menu to focus on one food item, but something has to give, he added.

Mark Selby, CEO of Wahaca, a Mexican restaurant chain with 13 locations nationwide, predicts cost pressures will cut some fat in the casual dining segment.

This becomes dangerous when quality starts to decline, Selby said, as some companies have been forced to cut costs to avoid bankruptcy. Ordinary things always fail, but as long as you can keep things innovative and original, that’s fine.

In what Johnson describes as an optimistic sign for the sector, Japanese food conglomerate Toridoll is closing a deal to acquire pizza chain Franco Manca and Fulham Shore, which owns The Real Greek restaurant, for $93.4 million, with plans to expand in the UK and internationally. no see. . The weak are disappearing, but the strong are getting stronger, Johnson added.

