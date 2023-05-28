Private Oregon firefighting company fined $180,000 after US Department of Labor investigation





A private firefighting company in northeastern Oregon will have to pay $180,000 following a US Department of Labor investigation.

KL Farms, also known as Fire LLC, reportedly paid its firefighters and truck drivers a flat rate between $200 and $250 a day to fight wildfires in 2020 and 2021, regardless of frequent overtime. The agency said workers were working an average of 70 hours a week.

The Summerville company will pay $152,000 in overtime and benefits to 57 firefighters and employees, as well as an additional $28,000 in damages and fines to workers and the US government, the federal agency said in a recent statement.

Firefighters work on the Watson Creek Fire near Paisley, Oregon in this August 2018 file photo. The U.S. Department of Labor recently fined a private Northeast firefighting company of Oregon for incorrectly classifying firefighters as contract workers, which the federal agency says is part of a growing trend in the private firefighting industry.

Inciweb

The agency said KL Farms incorrectly classified the workers as independent contractors. The company provides fire, engine, truck and driver services to help fight wildfires in four western states. It contracts with the US Forest Service.

Heidi Gordon of KL Farms said in a statement that they were making additional payments. Gordon said much of the problem stemmed from the company not properly documenting its daily rate structure, but said the company would make changes to ensure it was compliant.

Since that time, we have worked to ensure other businesses know and understand the rules as explained to us by the DOL, Gordon said in a statement.

Investigators use a multi-pronged test to determine if contractors are actually qualified as employees, said Carrie Aguilar, director of the Portland Department of Wages and Hours.

We found in this case that they were not independent contractors, but rather employees, Aguilar said. Thus, as employees, they are guaranteed the rights of employees under the various laws that were in force.

KL Farms’ employment methods allegedly violated several regulations. A regulation requires contractors to pay workers a fixed hourly wage plus benefits and paid time off. Another asks for overtime pay once a worker has more than 40 hours per week.

Having employees misclassified as independent contractors, employers sometimes think they can be off the hook for all those requirements, Aguilar said. But it really comes down to the fact that if an employment relationship exists, then employers are responsible.

Aguilar said she could not legally say how or why the agency began its investigation. Some investigations stem from complaints, others are initiated internally.

But Aguilar said the pay issues are part of a growing trend in the private firefighting industry. It’s similar to forestry, she says, which struggles with these issues.

Fighting wildfires requires people to work long hours and face real dangers as they try to save other people, homes, businesses and natural resources, Aguilar said. Workers have accepted these risks and deserve to be paid for every dollar and benefits they have earned.

Firefighters receiving back pay will receive checks ranging from $101 to $14,000.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.opb.org/article/2023/05/28/private-oregon-firefighting-company-fined-180000-dollars-after-us-labor-investigation/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos