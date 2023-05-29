Drag Race UK star throws some big shade at Phillip Schofield.





Drag Race UK alum Cheryl Hole has gotten into the drama surrounding Phillip Schofield’s dramatic breakup with ITV. It was after the former This Morning presenter admitted to lying about her affair with a younger male colleague.

Last Friday (May 26) the world of British daytime television was rocked after former ITV love 61-year-old Schofield revealed that she was having an affair with a junior she met as a teenager.

According to Scofield’s statement published via the Daily Mail, he was asked to help an unnamed man break into television, but they only became more than friends after the man started working at ITV.

Schofield clarified that the relationship was unwise, but not illegal.

On Saturday (May 27), ITV said the broadcaster had investigated rumors of an affair in 2020 in which Scofield publicly came out as gay, but both parties adamantly and repeatedly denied the allegations.

The Schofields’ former co-presenter Holly Willoughby also broke her silence, writing in a post on Instagram Stories that she lied to her This Morning couch mate when he directly asked if rumors of their affair were true.

Willoughby and Schofield’s chemistry, their warm and easygoing friendship, was a key part of This Morning’s popularity. She explained that it hurts very much to be deceived.

Schofield has now parted ways with ITV and will no longer be announcing the British Soap Awards in June or fronting a new prime-time show for the broadcaster.

A number of public figures weighed in on the revelations of the Schofields statement, including former This Morning presenter Eamonn Holmes and former ITV regular Dan Wootton. But perhaps the most fishy commentary comes from Drag Race UK season 1 queen Cheryl Hole.

The Queen of Essex tweeted about the alleged incident at the 2020 National Television Awards (NTA) on Saturday when Hall was not impressed with Schofield’s reaction to the Drag Race UK cast.

Shade was thrown out with the hole posted. I call it karma because I smiled at Phillip Schofield at NTA 2020 and he looked at all our Drag Race girls with disgust.

I smiled at Phillip Schofield at NTA 2020 and he looked at our Drag Race girls in disgust. So I call this karma.

Cheryl Hall (@CherylHoleQueen) May 27, 2023

Cheryl Hole was eliminated on Episode 7 of Season 1 of Drag Race UK after losing a lip sync to the last three queens, the indomitable Baga Chipz.

In 2022, Hole appeared as a contestant on RuPaul’s Drag Race: UK vs the World and was the second queen to go home. The same year saw her West End debut in the drag murder mystery Death Drop.

Hole also appeared in Death Drop: Back in the Habit, which ran from January 31 to February 4, 2023 alongside other Drag Race celebrities, Victoria Scone, Kitty Scott Claus, and Jujubee.

PinkNews has reached out to Phillip Schofield and his representative for comment.

How did this story make you feel?

fire

love

happy

what

annoyed

sad

Sending response…

Thank you for your feedback!

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.thepinknews.com/2023/05/28/phillip-schofield-affair-drag-race-cheryl-hole/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos