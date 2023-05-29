US judge grants final approval to Apple’s $50 million butterfly keyboard settlement





A U.S. federal court this week gave final approval to the $50 million class action settlement that Apple entered into last July to resolve allegations that the company knew about and covered up the unreliable nature of MacBook computer keyboards, MacBooks Air and MacBook Pro released between 2015 and 2019. According to Reuters (via 9to5Mac), Judge Edward Davila on Thursday called the settlement involving Apple’s infamous butterfly keyboards fair, adequate and reasonable. Under the agreement, MacBook users affected by the saga will receive settlements between $50 and $395. More than 86,000 claims for payments to class members were made before the claims deadline last March, Judge Davila wrote in his decision.

Apple introduced the butterfly keyboard in 2015 with the 12-inch MacBook. At the time, former design chief Jony Ive boasted that the mechanism would allow the company to build ever thinner laptops without compromising stability or typing feel. As Apple redesigned more of its computers to incorporate the butterfly keyboard, Mac users found the design to be susceptible to dust and other debris. The company introduced several revisions to make the mechanism more durable before finally reverting to a more conventional keyboard design with the late 2019 16-inch MacBook Pro.

Apple will not have to admit wrongdoing as part of the settlement agreement. Prior to this week, some class action members attempted to challenge the deal on the grounds that a proposed payment of $125 for one group in the class was not enough, an appeal Judge Davila denied. The possibility that a better settlement has been reached or that the benefits provided under the settlement do not make class members “whole” are not sufficient grounds to deny approval, Davila wrote in her decision. The judge also dismissed a claim for compensation from MacBook owners who suffered keyboard failures but did not have their computers repaired by Apple. It’s unclear when the claimants can expect their payment to be sent, but lawyers involved in the case said they look forward to releasing the money to our clients.

