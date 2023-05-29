Biden and McCarthy reach final deal to avoid US default, now must sell it to Congress





WASHINGTON (AP) With days to spare before a potential first government default, President Joe Biden and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy reached a final agreement Sunday on a deal to raise the nations debt ceiling and worked to secure enough support in Congress to pass the measure in the coming week.

The Democratic president and the Republican president spoke Sunday evening as negotiators raced to draft and release the text of the bill so lawmakers can consider trade-offs that neither the right flank nor the left flank are likely to make. sustain. Instead, leaders are scrambling to garner political support as Congress rushes to votes before the June 5 deadline to avoid a damaging federal default.

Good news, Biden said Sunday night at the White House.

The deal prevents the worst possible crisis, a default, for the first time in our country’s history, he said. Removes the threat of a catastrophic fault from the table.

The president urged both parties in Congress to come together for a speedy passage. The speaker and I made it clear from the start that the only way forward was a bipartisan deal, he said.

The compromise announced Saturday night includes spending cuts but risks angering some lawmakers as they scrutinize the concessions more closely. Biden told reporters at the White House upon his return from Delaware that he was confident the plan would make it to his office.

McCarthy, too, was confident in his remarks on Capitol Hill: At the end of the day, people can watch together so they can get past this.

The days ahead will determine whether Washington is again able to narrowly avoid a US debt default, as it has repeatedly before, or whether the global economy slips into a potential crisis.

In the United States, a default could cause financial markets to freeze and trigger an international financial crisis. Analysts say millions of jobs would disappear, borrowing and unemployment rates would rise, and a stock market crash could wipe out trillions of dollars of household wealth. That would virtually shatter the $24 trillion Treasury debt market.

Anxious retirees and others were already making contingency plans for missed checks, with the next Social Security payments due soon as the world watches American leadership at stake.

McCarthy and his negotiators described the deal as good for Republicans, though it fell well short of the sweeping spending cuts they were seeking. Senior White House officials were briefing Democratic lawmakers and calling some directly to try to build support.

One surprise was a significant provision for influential Sen. Joe Manchin, DW.Va., granting congressional support for the controversial Mountain Valley Pipeline, a natural gas project, that is sure to raise questions.

Negotiators also accepted some Republican demands for increased work requirements for food stamp recipients that Democrats had called non-starters.

McCarthy told reporters on Capitol Hill on Sunday that the deal doesn’t get everything everyone wanted, but that’s to be expected in a divided government. Privately, he told lawmakers on a conference call that Democrats got nothing.

Biden and McCarthy spoke by phone on Saturday evening and agreed to the agreement in principle, concluding it on Sunday with the 99-page legislative text made public.

Support from both parties will be needed to secure congressional approval ahead of the government’s expected June 5 default on US debt. Lawmakers are expected to return from Memorial Day weekend on Tuesday, and McCarthy promised lawmakers he would abide by the rule to publish any bills for 72 hours before voting in the House as early as Wednesday.

It would then go to the Senate, where Republican Leader Mitch McConnell said senators must act quickly and pass this deal without unnecessary delay.

At the heart of the compromise is a two-year budget deal that would essentially keep spending flat for 2024, while increasing it for defense and veterans, and capping increases at 1% for 2025. That’s on top of raising the debt limit for two years, pushing the volatile political issue past the upcoming presidential election.

By working to impose tougher work requirements on government aid recipients, Republicans achieved some of what they wanted. It ensures that people between the ages of 49 and 54 receiving food assistance should meet work requirements if they are able-bodied and have no dependents. Biden was able to secure waivers for veterans and the homeless.

The agreement sets in place changes to the landmark National Environmental Policy Act designating a single lead agency to develop environmental assessments, hoping to streamline the process.

It’s cutting off some funds to hire new Internal Revenue Service officers as demanded by Republicans, and setting aside some $30 billion for coronavirus relief, keeping $5 billion to develop the next generation of COVID-19 vaccines. 19.

The deal would suspend the debt limit until January 2025. It was reached after Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen told Congress that the United States could default on its debts by June 5. , four days later than expected. The lifting of the nation’s debt limit, now at $31 trillion, allows more borrowing to pay the bills already incurred.

McCarthy only has a slim Republican majority in the House, where far-right conservatives can resist any deal so inadequate as they attempt to cut spending. By compromising with the Democrats, he risks angering his own members, creating a difficult time for the new president’s career.

I think you’re going to get a majority of Republicans to vote for this bill, McCarthy said on Fox News on Sunday, adding that because Biden supported it, I think there will also be a lot of Democrats who will vote for it. .

Democratic House Leader Hakeem Jeffries of New York said on CBS Face the Nation that he expected there would be Democratic support, but declined to provide a figure. When asked if he could guarantee there would be no default, he said yes.

On Sunday, a group of 100 moderates from the New Democratic Coalition gave a crucial nod of support, saying in a statement they were confident Biden and his team had offered a workable, bipartisan solution to end this crisis.

The coalition could provide enough support for McCarthy to compensate for members of his party’s right flank who voiced their opposition even before the bill’s language was released.

It also comes as a relief to Biden, facing criticism from progressives for caving in to what they call the Republican hostage-taking.

Democratic Rep. Pramila Jayapal of Washington state, who leads the Congressional Progressive Caucus, told CBS the White House and Jeffries should consider whether caucus members will support the deal.

___

Price reported from New York. Associated Press writers Seung Min Kim and Stephen Groves and AP White House correspondent Zeke Miller contributed to this report.

