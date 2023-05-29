F1 Monaco Grand Prix 2023 Live! Race results, updates and latest news as Max Verstappen wins in the rain





Max Verstappen survived heavy rain and the looming menace of Fernando Alonso to take an impressive victory in the lopsided F1 Monaco Grand Prix.

After beating Alonso by just 0.084 seconds to pole position, Verstappen kept his cool in the slippery conditions and led Sunday’s 78-lap race that lasted nearly two hours from start to finish to claim his fourth win of the season.

Alonso finished third in Alpine with Esteban Ocon 27.9 seconds behind the Red Bull driver. Lewis Hamilton and George Russell took advantage of the rain to cross the line for Mercedes in 4th and 5th respectively.

Sergio Perez started last and finished 16th after dropping out of qualifying following a grueling race for Mexican drivers that included five pit stops. With Perez failing to score, Verstappen extended his standings from 14 to 39 after six rounds of 22 matches.

Monaco Grand Prix highlights

It was an enchanting ending to a Monaco Grand Prix that seemed to only go one way.

Alas, Max Verstappen weathered the rain and was on track for a third straight title.

Summarize your actions with a race report!

REUTERS1685286594next week…

Rejoin the Spanish Grand Prix at Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya!

1685286541time for the podium

The jubilation of Esteban Ocon receiving the 3rd place trophy before the Dutch and Austrian national anthems are broadcast weekly in F1.

Then, the Monagesque royalty poses for official photos before jumping off the stage for champagne!

1685286230A very solid for Mercedes1685286147Esteban Ocon responds to his podium

podium baby!

We didn’t put a foot wrong all weekend.

Next is 1685286091Fernando Alonso.

It was difficult and we decided to start with solid tires for a long game.

Max didn’t stand a chance because he drove very well in that first stage.

1685285934 Max Verstappen’s reaction

It was quite difficult as Fernando rode the hard tires. We didn’t want to go that long, but we had to. The tires have worn out and the speed has picked up a bit, but it’s still very tricky to drive.

I had to make a phone call to get to Inters. It was incredibly slippery.

After hitting the wall a few times, it was pretty tough. But that’s Monaco.

1685285659A Great podium for Esteban Ocon

First Frenchman to podium in Monaco since Olivier Panis in 1996.

1685285591 Checker Flag!

Max Verstappen wins the Monaco Grand Prix!

