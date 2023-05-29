US Senator Moran upset with Kansas’ last place in internet download speed





TOPEKA US Senator Jerry Moran has urged the US Department of Commerce to rely on accurate data to target federal funding at Kansas’ last-place ranking on average internet download speed.

The Kansas Republican said improving the state’s access to high-quality broadband would benefit up to 1 million Kansans, especially rural residents, who live without access to the kind of important digital connections for personal business, education and health.

Moran said in a letter to Gina Raimondo, Secretary of the U.S. Department of Commerce, that a recent study of broadband quality indicated Kansas was last in average download speed and trailed by wide speed margins. available in Colorado, Nebraska, Oklahoma and Missouri.

Kansas ranked 51st among all states and the District of Columbia in download speed, which was among the top determinants of the quality of broadband delivery.

That was important to Kansans, the senator said, because data-intensive consumer and business internet apps were plagued by poor download speeds.

“This means many Kansans will be poorer, sicker and less educated than their peers who have access to high-quality broadband,” Moran said. “A lot of work has been done to improve broadband in Kansas, but it’s clear there’s still a lot of work to do.”

Democratic Governor Laura Kelly has focused on expanding broadband in Kansas by targeting state and federal investments to improve connectivity. In early May, it directed $30 million in competitive funding through the Sustainable Infrastructure and Network Connectivity Program to add useful infrastructure for homes and businesses.

LINK’s goal was to reduce the cost of Internet service, increase availability, and improve performance for users. Eligible entities include Internet service providers, political subdivisions, tribal governments, cooperatives and non-profit organizations.

“Many shared their frustration with the lack of high-speed internet access which is crucial for remote working and precision farming, among other needs,” said Jade Piros de Carvalho, director of broadband development at the state.

In Moran’s letter to the US Secretary of Commerce, he recommended that the federal government rely on accurate state-by-state data to allocate resources through the Broadband Equity, Access and Deployment program.

The senator suggested the federal Department of Commerce avoid subsidizing the excessive construction of broadband services developed by private companies and maximize the participation of broadband providers by limiting regulatory burdens.

“Together,” Moran said, “these steps will help ensure the program avoids the missteps of past broadband rollout programs and succeeds in bridging the digital divide.”

