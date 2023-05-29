Guannamo Detainees Accuse British Agency of Complicity in Torture | gwannamo bay





A prisoner at Guannamo detention center tortured by the CIA has accused British intelligence of being an accomplice in his ill-treatment in a new case before one of Britain’s most secretive courts.

Abd al-Rahim al-Nashiri, who the U.S. claims planned the al-Qaedas bombing of U.S. Navy ships, is trying to convince the courts to consider his complaints to MI5, MI6 and GCHQ.

Al-Nashiri’s lawyer, 58, argued this week that there was an inescapable reasoning that intelligence agencies were complicit in his torture, extradition and abuse by the CIA.

Al-Nashiri, a citizen of Saudi Arabia, was first detained in 2002 as part of the CIA’s secret post-9/11 detention and interrogation program. He is currently serving a death sentence by a US military commission for the 2000 bombings.

The UK government claims that the Tribunal for Investigative Powers (IPT), a special judicial body that investigates complaints against the intelligence service, does not have the jurisdiction to hear al-Nashiri’s application.

In documents submitted to the tribunal, al-Nashiris’ attorney, Hugh Southey KC, said: Complainant’s case was that a British agency assisted, instigated, encouraged, facilitated and/or conspired with US authorities in his abuse.

After being captured by the CIA, al-Nashiri was imprisoned in a secret network of prisons run by an organization known as Black Sites in Afghanistan, Thailand and several Eastern European countries.

A US Senate investigation into the CIA’s post-9/11 detention program revealed that al-Nashiri was repeatedly tortured while detained at a black site. The so-called enhanced interrogation techniques used against him included water torture, mock executions, and workplace feeding.

After nearly four years of detention at a secret CIA facility, al-Nashiri was transferred in 2006 to a U.S. military prison in Guanamo Bay, Cuba. He has been detained there ever since.

In al-Nashiri’s complaint to the IPT, his lawyer said he took special interest in British intelligence in the 2000s and was probably part of a group of detainees whom Britain allegedly engaged in torture.

Lawyers contend that Britain’s involvement in al-Nashiri’s abuse probably included allowing him in December 2002 to use Luton Airport to refuel a private jet he was using from Thailand to Poland.

If al-Nashiri’s case is allowed to proceed at the IPT, it could bring back attention to longstanding questions about Britain’s allegations of complicity in the CIA detention program.

In 2018, the Parliamentary Intelligence and Security Committee concluded that British espionage services were complicit in the abduction and torture of suspected terrorists by the CIA and other partner intelligence agencies.

However, the commission said the investigation was prematurely terminated due to government obstruction and warned:

UK ministers had previously promised to conduct an independent, judge-led inquiry into the matter, but in 2019 reneged on that promise.

Any info on this story? Email [email protected].

In Gwannamo Bay, al-Nashiri awaits trial at a military tribunal in connection with the bombing of the USS Kol, which killed 17 American sailors. US officials have accused him of being one of al-Qaeda’s most skilled, capable and prolific operational coordinators.

Al-Nashiri’s case came under scrutiny by the European Court of Human Rights, alleging that Poland, Romania and Lithuania had committed human rights violations while helping the CIA run a black site.

A European court has ruled that the CIA’s covert programs are specifically designed to eliminate US and international law protections against torture, enforced disappearance, and arbitrary detention.

“It is a longstanding principle that the government does not confirm or deny claims, allegations or speculations about the activities of British intelligence services,” a government spokesman said when asked about the al-Nashiri case by the IPT.

