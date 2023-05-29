Biden says final US debt ceiling deal ready to go to Congress for vote





WASHINGTON, May 28 (Reuters) – U.S. President Joe Biden finalized a budget deal with House Speaker Kevin McCarthy on Sunday to suspend the $31.4 trillion debt ceiling until January 1, 2025, and said the deal was ready to go to Congress for a vote. .

“This is a deal that is good news for … the American people,” Biden told reporters at the White House after a call with McCarthy to put the finishing touches on a tentative deal they reached on Saturday night.

“This removes the threat of a catastrophic default, protects our hard-earned and historic economic recovery,” Biden said.

The deal, if approved, will prevent the US government from defaulting on its debt and comes after weeks of heated negotiations between Biden and House Republicans.

It still has to go through a tightly divided Congress before June 5, when the US Treasury says it will run out of money to cover all of its obligations.

“I strongly urge both chambers to pass this deal,” Biden said, adding that he expected McCarthy to get the necessary votes for the deal to pass.

The deal has drawn fire from hardline Republicans and progressive Democrats, but Biden and McCarthy are counting on getting enough votes from both sides.

Earlier Sunday, McCarthy predicted he would have the support of a majority of his fellow Republicans, and House Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries said he expected Democratic support.

The deal would suspend the debt limit until Jan. 1, 2025, cap spending in the 2024 and 2025 budgets, recover unused COVID funds, speed up the permitting process for certain energy projects, and include additional work requirements for food assistance programs for poor Americans.

The 99-page bill would authorize more than $886 billion for security spending in fiscal year 2024 and more than $703 billion in non-security spending for the same year, not including some adjustments. It would also authorize a 1% increase in security spending in fiscal year 2025.

Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell applauded the deal and called on the Senate to move quickly to pass it without unnecessary delay once it passes the House.

[1/2] U.S. President Joe Biden speaks about his agreement with House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) to raise the U.S. debt ceiling at the White House in Washington, U.S., May 28, 2023. REUTERS /Julia Nikhinson

“Today’s agreement makes urgent progress toward preserving the full faith and credit of our nations and a much-needed step in putting its fiscal house in order,” McConnell said.

Members of the hardline Republican Freedom Caucus party said they would try to block the deal from passing in a House vote scheduled for Wednesday.

“We’ll try,” Rep. Chip Roy, a prominent member of the Freedom Caucus, said in a tweet.

McCarthy dismissed threats from opposition within his own party, saying “more than 95%” of House Republicans were “extremely excited” about the deal.

“It’s a good, strong bill that a majority of Republicans will vote for,” the California Republican told reporters at the US Capitol. “You’re going to allow Republicans and Democrats to transfer this to the president.”

MCCARTHY NOT WORRIED

To win the President’s gavel, McCarthy agreed to allow any member of the House to seek a vote to unseat him, potentially making him vulnerable to ousting by disgruntled Republicans. But he said he was “not at all” concerned about that possibility during the debt ceiling debate.

Republicans control the House by 222-213, while Democrats control the Senate by 51-49. Those narrow margins mean that moderates on both sides will have to support the bill if it is opposed by hardliners in one or both parties.

“I’m not happy with some of the things I hear about,” Rep. Pramila Jayapal, who chairs the Congressional Progressive Caucus, told CNN’s “State of the Union.”

She hailed the deal, which she said would save Medicaid from benefit cuts while expanding the safety net for veterans and the homeless. “We have retained responsibility for the student debt that we have,” she said, referring to Biden’s policy of limited loan forgiveness.

Progressive Democrats in both houses had said they would not support any deal with additional work requirements for government food and health programs.

The deal adds work requirements to food aid for some people between the ages of 50 and 54, but White House officials said the carefully crafted text would mean roughly the same number of people would be subject requirements than it is under current law.

Reporting by Moira Warburton, Steve Holland, Diane Bartz, Daphne Psaledakis, Richard Cowan, Trevor Hunnicutt and Idrees Ali; Written by David Morgan and Humeyra Pamuk; Editing by Heather Timmons, Mark Porter, Andrea Ricci, Deepa Babington and Lincoln Feast.

Our standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Diane Bartz

Thomson Reuters

Focused on US antitrust as well as corporate regulation and law, with experience covering the war in Bosnia, elections in Mexico and Nicaragua, as well as stories from Brazil, Chile, Cuba, from El Salvador, Nigeria and Peru.

Idrees Ali

Thomson Reuters

National security correspondent focusing on the Pentagon in Washington DC Reports on US military activity and operations around the world and the impact they are having. Reported from over two dozen countries, including Iraq, Afghanistan and much of the Middle East, Asia and Europe. From Karachi, Pakistan.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.reuters.com/world/us/mccarthys-next-challenge-sell-debt-ceiling-deal-congress-2023-05-28/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos