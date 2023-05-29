MPs and retailers on basic food price cap plan in UK





Conservative MPs and retailers have slammed the British government’s plan to encourage supermarkets to cap prices on essential foods, amid fierce opposition.

Health Minister Steve Barclay said Sunday ministers were in talks with retailers about how to address very real concerns many Britons have about food inflation and the cost of living, including the possibility of introducing voluntary price caps.

Barclay told the BBC that the government is working constructively with supermarkets.

However, Andrew Opie of the UK Retail Consortium representing major supermarkets said the plan would not have a major impact on higher food prices resulting from skyrocketing energy, transport and labor costs.

Accusing ministers of keeping food inflation high by presiding over new regulations despite declining commodity prices, he said the government should focus on reducing bureaucracy instead of recreating 1970s-style price controls.

Former Tory leader Sir Ian Duncan Smith said he was always quite concerned when we started intervening in the free market, and former Front Venture Sir John Redwood warned that state intervention in pricing poses competition law risks.

Earlier this month, Food, Agriculture and Fisheries Secretary Mark Spencer explicitly ruled out asking retailers and producers to stop raising prices.

But Sir John Hayes, chairman of the so-called Common Sense Group of MPs, said the price cap was a really good move as a sign that the Conservatives are divided on the idea. Price, the government will have to go further.

The proposal was first reported by The Sunday Telegraph newspaper.

Opie said supermarkets operate on tight margins and profits have already fallen in the past year, with many retailers expanding their affordable food range and locking in prices on essential products.

The annual inflation rate for food and non-alcoholic beverages remained stubbornly high at 19.1% in April. Food has overtaken fuel as the single largest driver of inflation.

The Resolution Foundation think tank calculates that by July, the average family’s annual food bill will be $1,000 higher than pre-pandemic levels.

Awareness of the impact on struggling families led ministers to host many meetings in the past month.

Officials described a government proposal for supermarkets to introduce voluntary price caps on essential items like bread and milk as being at the drawing board stage.

Economists said it would be better to rely on competition to increase welfare benefits for the poorest families and lower prices.

Julian Jessop, former chief economist at the Institute for Free Market Economics, said supermarkets are willing to consider some basic items as loss leaders, but may lower quality or raise prices on other items to compensate. Also, a cap can be treated as a floor if lower costs rather than lower prices are acceptable.

Labor described the proposal as special. Jonathan Ashworth, the Labor Party’s shadow work and pensions secretary, told the BBC.

In the 1970s, then-Prime Minister Heath introduced price controls to curb inflation.

A government official said: “We know that retailers operate on low margins. But we understand the cost of living pressures that people are feeling. So we’re talking to retailers about what they can do to keep prices as low as possible. are talking with

Earlier this year, the French government agreed to an agreement with major supermarkets that would require retailers to choose for themselves which food items to allocate for price freezes and cuts.

