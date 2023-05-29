United States and Saudi Arabia call on Sudanese belligerents to extend ceasefire | Conflict News





As a shaky truce signed last week is set to expire, Sudanese civilians fear fighting between the army and a rival paramilitary force may escalate.

The United States and Saudi Arabia have called on warring parties in Sudan to extend a fragile ceasefire as weeks of fighting have reached a stalemate in the capital and elsewhere in the African country.

In a joint statement on Sunday, Washington and Riyadh called for an extension of the current truce, which is due to expire at 9:45 p.m. [19:45 GMT] Monday.

While imperfect, an extension will nonetheless facilitate the delivery of urgently needed humanitarian aid to the people of Sudan, the statement said.

He also urged the Sudanese military government and the rival paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) to continue negotiations to reach an agreement on extending the ceasefire.

Fighting broke out in mid-April. Military leader General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan and RSF chief General Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo led the 2021 coup that toppled the Western-backed government of Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok.

The conflict has killed hundreds, injured thousands and pushed the country to the brink of collapse. It has forced nearly 1.4 million people from their homes to move to safer areas inside Sudan or to neighboring countries, according to the UN migration agency.

The army and RSF had agreed last week to a one-week truce brokered by the United States and the Saudis. However, the ceasefire, like others before it, has not stopped fighting in the capital, Khartoum, and elsewhere in the country.

Residents reported further sporadic fighting on Sunday in parts of the capital’s neighboring city of Omdurman, where army jets were seen flying overhead. Fighting was also reported in al-Fasher, the provincial capital of North Darfur.

Al Jazeeras Hiba Morgan, reporting from Khartoum, said the delivery of humanitarian aid had not been possible in many parts of the capital and the country.

Humanitarian aid was able to arrive on Saturday, but it reached very few people, Morgan said. People fear that with the expiry of the ceasefire, there will be more fighting and they will be caught between the two sides.

Fragile truce

In a separate statement, the United States and Saudi Arabia accused both the army and the RSF of violating the ceasefire, saying such violations significantly hamper the delivery of aid humanitarian aid and the restoration of essential services.

The statement mentions airstrikes by the army, including one that reportedly killed at least two people on Saturday in Khartoum. The RSF are also accused of continuing to occupy civilian homes, private businesses and public buildings and to loot some residences.

Both sides told facilitators their goal was de-escalation to facilitate humanitarian aid and essential reparations, but both sides are preparing for further escalation, the statement said.

Mini Minawi, the governor of the war-torn region of Darfur in western Sudan, on Sunday called on residents to take up arms after markets were burned and health and humanitarian facilities were looted.

I call on all our honorable citizens, the people of Darfur, old and young, men and women, to take up arms to protect their property, he said on Twitter.

Most of the heaviest fighting raged in Khartoum and Darfur near the border with Chad.

Morgan said Minawi also leads an armed faction whose involvement could escalate the fighting.

Tens of thousands of Sudanese have crossed into Chad as concerns grow over the militarization of those who remain.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2023/5/28/us-saudi-arabia-call-for-sudan-warring-sides-to-extend-ceasefire The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos