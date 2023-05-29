Free wellness activities in 5 major US cities





If you’re looking for ways to relax while staying on budget, there are free or low-cost events and activities in major cities across the United States that can help boost your happiness and improve your overall well-being. .

Such opportunities are especially popular in spring and summer.

From NYC to Las Vegas, here are five wellness activities you can attend for free in some of America’s travel capitals.

Free wellness activities in 5 major US cities1. Yoga at Bryant Park – New York, NY

Every year when the weather warms up in New York City, Bryant Park hosts free yoga classes for residents and tourists. The program usually runs from the end of May to the end of September.

For the summer of 2023, classes will take place on Tuesdays at 10 a.m., with the exception of July 4. Sessions are also held Wednesdays at 6 p.m. through August, and evening classes begin at 5:30 p.m. in September.

Registration is required to attend and a waiver must be completed in advance. To participate, we encourage you to bring your own yoga mat, water, and a towel if needed.

2. Free Seattle Walking Tours – Seattle, Wash.

In several major cities, you can find free walking tours run by non-profit organizations. You are encouraged to pay what you feel comfortable with, even if your choice is $0.

Options like these are especially great in expensive travel cities like Seattle.

On walking tours in the Emerald City, you can visit the waterfront and downtown. The experience engages your brain as you learn about the city’s history, and the walk can last two hours, which is good exercise for your body.

3. Planet Word – Washington DC

Going to museums can be very stimulating for your mind and great for your intellectual well-being. If you are visiting the US capital and looking for free experiences, Planet Word is a good option to consider.

The DC Museum features interactive exhibits that explore the use of language, ranging from a short karaoke session that ends with music lessons, to a test of who the funniest person in your family is.

General admission is free and the museum is open Monday through Sunday at varying times.

4. Jazz Museum Courtyard Concert Series – New Orleans, La.

On Tuesdays at 2 p.m., the New Orleans Jazz Museum offers live jazz concerts in its courtyard. The experience is completely free and usually lasts one hour.

To attend the event, you must obtain a pass from the museum reception. Passes are only available on the day of the show you plan to attend, beginning at 10 a.m.

The museum is also on the edge of the French Quarter, the oldest neighborhood in New Orleans. Even after the concert is over, you can still hear music as street performances are common in the French Quarter.

5. Bellagio Conservatory and Botanical Gardens – Las Vegas, Nevada.

Exploring a botanical garden can be a delightful experience to lift your spirits. And the Bellagio Conservatory & Botanical Gardens in Las Vegas is a gorgeous one to add to your to-do list.

You can enter the attraction for free and there are five exhibits throughout the year which have rotating schedules.

