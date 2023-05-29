Stocks Offer Small Gains in Response to Debt Deal: Closing the Markets





(Bloomberg) – U.S. and European stock futures saw small gains while a gauge of Asian stocks climbed around 0.5% as global markets welcomed the debt ceiling deal between President Joe Biden and Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy with cautious optimism.

Investors had already grown increasingly confident on Friday that a deal would be reached in Washington, reducing the strength of moves on Monday. Assuming the deal passes Congress, which cannot be taken for granted, traders still have a lot to do, from the prospect of another Federal Reserve interest rate hike to a likely deluge. US Treasury Department bond issues.

Contracts for the S&P 500 stabilized at around 0.3% around midday in major Asian markets, while those for the Nasdaq 100 rose 0.4%. While gains of around 1% were seen in benchmark Japanese and Australian equities, Chinese stocks traded in Hong Kong erased an initial upward push. They are heading for a bear market as the economic recovery falters, geopolitical tensions worsen and a weaker yuan keeps investors away.

Gold held steady amid falling demand for paradise as oil and bitcoin rallied, reflecting a slightly buoyant tone. Credit spreads for higher-rated Asian debt also tightened on Monday, extending a rally seen over the previous three weeks.

A dollar strength index was little changed, having hit a two-month high earlier last week. The greenback traded in narrow ranges of less than 0.2% against most of its major counterparts.

Treasury futures fell slightly on the lack of spot trades with US markets closed Monday for a public holiday, as well as the UK and parts of Europe. On Friday, traders demanded less of a premium to hold the U.S. Treasuries that were most at risk of not being paid if a deal was not struck in time.

The obvious positive interpretation is that a negative tail risk is about to be taken off the table, said Dan Suzuki, deputy chief investment officer at Richard Bernstein Advisors, with the distraction of the debt ceiling fading. , investors can now refocus their attention. on the underlying fundamentals. A concern, however, is that the fundamental image remains precarious.

The deal Biden and McCarthy reached is running against time given that June 5 is the date Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said the money would run out. There’s a lot in the deal that Democrats and Republicans won’t like.

Uncertainty remains over the duration and severity of the ongoing earnings slump, and perversely, the near-term tightening of liquidity could worsen due to governments’ need to address their issuance backlog of debt, Suzuki said. While the markets managed to avoid an immediate crisis, the way is far from clear for the moment.

The rate-sensitive two-year Treasury drifted on Friday as traders pondered how a debt deal could play into the Fed’s way forward on interest rates. The two-year yield hovered around 4.65% after a consumer spending report showed the Fed still has work to do to bring inflation back towards its target. The personal consumption expenditure price index, one of the Fed’s favorite inflation gauges, rose 0.4% faster than expected in April.

Markets will have liquidity issues to manage as the Treasury issues a deluge of bonds to replenish its cash reserves, said Charu Chanana, market strategist at Saxo Capital Markets. Not to mention, the hawkish reassessment of the Fed’s trajectory that we saw last week could eventually firm up if we get a hot jobs print this week.

In stocks on Friday, the S&P 500 rose 1.3% and the tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 added 2.6% as Marvell Technology Inc. said 2024 revenue would at least double from a year ago. a year due to an increase in demand for AI, echoing sentiments from rival chipmaker Nvidia Corp. earlier in the week.

Elsewhere, there will be heightened interest in emerging markets after Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan sealed an election victory, hinting at more friction with Western governments and more uncertainty for investors.

Key events this week:

American Memorial Day holiday. The UK and some European markets also closed for the holidays on Monday

Eurozone Economic Confidence, Consumer Confidence, Tuesday

US consumer confidence, Tuesday

Richmond Fed Chairman Thomas Barkin interviewed by NABE as part of a series of monetary policy webinars on Tuesday

China Manufacturing PMI, Non-Manufacturing PMI, Wednesday

U.S. job openings, Wednesday

Fed releases Beige Book economic survey on Wednesday

Philadelphia Fed Chairman Patrick Harker has a fireside chat on global macroeconomics and monetary conditions on Wednesday

Boston Fed Chair Susan Collins and Fed Governor Michelle Bowman speak in Boston on Wednesday.

ECB publishes Financial Stability Review on Wednesday

Caixin China manufacturing PMI, Thursday

Eurozone HCOB Eurozone manufacturing PMI, CPI, unemployment, Thursday

U.S. Construction Spending, Initial Jobless Claims, Manufacturing ISM, Light Vehicle Sales, Thursday

The ECB publishes a report on its monetary policy meeting on May 3 and 4. ECB President Christine Lagarde speaks at a conference on German savings banks on Thursday

Philadelphia Fed President Patrick Harker speaks on the economic outlook during the NABEs webinar on Thursday

U.S. unemployment, nonfarm payrolls, Friday

Some of the major movements in the markets:

Shares

S&P 500 futures rose 0.3% at 1:48 p.m. Tokyo time. The S&P 500 rose 1.3% on Friday

Nasdaq 100 futures rose 0.4%. The Nasdaq 100 rose 2.6%

Euro Stoxx 50 futures rose 0.1%

Japan’s Topix index rose 0.8%

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index fell 0.3%

China Shanghai Composite rose 0.2%

Australian S&P/ASX 200 Index Pink 1%

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed

The euro rose 0.1% to $1.0735

The Japanese yen rose 0.1% to 140.41 per dollar

The offshore yuan was little changed at 7.0773 to the dollar

The Australian dollar rose 0.3% to $0.6536

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin rose 1.2% to $27,890.2

Ether rose 2.3% to $1,896.34

Obligations

The 10-year Treasury yield was little changed at 3.80%

The Japanese 10-year rate rose 1.5 basis points to 0.430%

The Australian 10-year yield fell two basis points to 3.71%

Goods

This story was produced with assistance from Bloomberg Automation.

–With the help of Isabelle Lee, Winnie Hsu and Tassia Sipahutar.

