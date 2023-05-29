



Wales’ first minister has warned Britain could be torn apart unless it is rebuilt into a coalition of solidarity in which the rights of all citizens to public service and financial security are protected.

Mark Drakeford said the social and political ties that unite the different parts of Britain are under constant attack from 40 years of neoliberalism. This trend was started by Margaret Thatcher in 1979 and later strengthened after Brexit by Boris Johnson and Liz Truss.

The Welsh Labor leader told The Guardian we need to recreate Solidarity to convince people across the country that their future lies together in a reconstructed Britain.

This includes rebuilding safety nets for those who are sick or unemployed, along with basic rights to the environment, consumer and trade union protections, human rights and affordable public services.

We need to rebuild our safety net. Only then can we see that Britain’s membership entitles it to the collective security it represents. Drakeford implied that without this Scotland and Northern Ireland could choose to leave England.

If you are migrating from Scotland to Wales, you know that you will be taking your basic rights with you as part of your citizenship. They were gradually eroded by Conservative governments, especially after 1979.

The long years of neoliberalism have been a constant assault on the notion that citizenship means rights and that the next Labor government needs to rebuild and explicitly implement these rights and tell people that. [to the UK].

Drakeford is expected to expand on this position at a meeting hosted by Gordon Brown in Edinburgh on 1 June that will examine Labor’s proposals for significant UK reforms. Organized by our former Prime Minister, Scotland’s future think tank, the event will feature speakers from Greater Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham and Scottish Labor Leader Anas Sarwar.

Drakeford is one of the Labor Party’s most prominent advocates for wholesale reform in England, arguing that it is the most credible response to calls for Scottish independence and Northern Ireland’s reunification with Ireland.

In Wales, where Labor has signed a partnership agreement with the nationalist party Plaid Cymru, support for independence is slowly rising, albeit well below Scotland’s nearly 50% support for the Independent Command. But calls for more handovers to Wales are firm.

Brown’s proposal, endorsed by British Labor leader Keir Starmer, included abolishing the House of Lords and replacing it with an elected second parliament representing the UK state and territory.

His council proposes greater political and financial powers for the provinces of Scotland, Wales and England, and a legally binding structure so that the mandated parliaments of Edinburgh, Cardiff and Stormont cannot be overridden by Westminster.

Drakeford said post-Brexit London’s Anglocentric Conservatives had shown a fundamental disrespect towards the Welsh and Scottish parliaments by imposing insider trade rules and refusing to recognize Wales and Scotland’s autonomy over health policy during the Covid crisis.

Rishi Sunak showed greater respect for the British mandate, even if that didn’t translate to very real effect.

In a speech on Thursday, Drakeford will likely challenge the Brown Council’s position that Westminster will still retain sovereign power over the legislatures of Belfast, Cardiff and Edinburgh. Drakeford said the current reality is that sovereignty exists in four different places.

He added: What we have to do is think of the United Kingdom, whose sovereignty lies in Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland. Then we voluntarily choose to bring that sovereignty back together for some important shared purpose.

This prospect has helped Drakeford build a close working relationship with Scotland’s former minister, Nicola Sturgeon, while fighting the UK government during the Brexit and Covid crisis. Drakeford is widely respected by senior Scottish National Party politicians.

Drakeford said Britain’s crisis over profit-siphoning privatized water companies providing appalling services demonstrated the need for Labor to ensure essential services are run in the public interest.

Until Thatcher privatized, voters had a stake in utilities and services. I am not arguing for an outdated 1945 nationalization program. [but] He said that because the public spends so much money on bus service, train service and water service, they deserve better returns on those investments.

We need to find new ways to fit the 21st century, to listen to the public voice when making decisions, to assert those interests and to ensure that we get them by being part of the UK.

So my solidarity union is to create a union based on that citizenship.

