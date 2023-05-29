A map from 1,001 novels shows us where to find the real America





Over the past five years, I have read or re-read 1,001 fiction books in my project to create a literary map of this country. The idea for this Library of America was born in 2016, when the news and the election reported that a country was irrevocably divided by politics, by ideas of red and blue, by disputes over who is American and who is not.

To me, these arguments ignored the vast geography of our stories and novels, how people search for where they belong, leave their homes or stay, and how every state is really made up of many places. These arguments have also ignored our shared dreams, fears, challenges, hopes and daily experiences, which bind us together, no matter where we live. I wanted to show that places in American fiction cannot be divided into blue or red states.

Click on each dot to see the novel located at that location. To see the entire project at Esri, click here.

It may sound unbelievable, but in the course of creating this map, I filled my house with 1,001 books. Some are from the 19th century, with cloth bindings; some were released last month. I worked with the mapping company Esri to find specific geographic locations for every book, every idea of ​​place contained in fiction, because American literature is a celebration of literary regions: urban neighborhoods, rural parishes, small towns, ranches and boroughs, shores and desert. vistas, night bayous and frozen tundra, paved playgrounds and deep woods.

I made 1,001 pounds my goal, just like Scheherazade in One Thousand and One Nights told so many stories to stay alive. Perhaps these books can allow us to continue reading about the places where we or our parents come from, the regions we do not know, the houses inhabited decades or centuries ago or the houses built the last year by someone new.

The books are all in my orange grove farmhouse, in towering piles, like a movie set for an old bookstore. I see America through fiction.

Driftless, the Wisconsin region in the work of David Rhodes, is a timeless evocation of a distant place that led me west, where two books hundreds of years apart in Montana James Welchs Fools Crow and Stephen Graham Jones The Only Good Indians kept me up all night. Re-reading Willa Cather, Nebraska brought me to Chris Harding Thornton’s Pickard County Atlas, a beautiful echo of native lands. In my California, the Central Valley of Helena Maria Viramontes Under the Feet of Jesus leads to the LA of Hctor Tobar’s The Tattooed Soldier and the Pala Reservation of Gordon Lee Johnsons Bird Songs Dont Lie.

My obsession with geography started very early, in a 1966 Ford Country Squire station wagon, when my parents took us five kids and then camped in Yellowstone, the Grand Canyon, Yosemite. I carried the cards, diligent on every little dirt road, every stream, every mountain. This year, on a paper map of the nation from an automobile club, I marked trips and regions in highlighters, trying to find the heart of these books.

Working with the Esri Story Maps team, I drew all over my paper map, seeing regions emerge in the novels for each state. We ended up with 11 regions, chosen for the thorns of mountain ranges, shared coastlines, expanses of grasslands. To find exact locations to map for each novel, I found references in the books themselves, read interviews with authors throughout their decades of writing, and often my favorite way to contact via email or Instagram and ask them where they felt the exact heart. of their books might be particularly in fictional locations.

I got the idea to map the hidden realms from a former student and writer, Vanessa Hua, who knows these secret places in China and California. After speaking last year, I remembered my first Hidden Kingdom story, written at age 15, about a desert canyon in Anza-Borrego.

The essential geography of America in the books of my favorite contemporary writers is populated by characters who speak Spanish, Tagalog, Vietnamese and more. They are filled with the vernaculars of the place, where nothing is simply red or blue, solely political or always divided. This is of course true in life: every neighborhood in America is a mixture of stories that cannot be reduced to a single idea.

We live in a nation of stories told over thousands of years in lands like the Coachella Valley near my home. I live in a state that was the territory of Mexico City until 1848. I grew up with school children whose families arrived in what would become Riverside County in 1842. I hope this map inspires others readers to imagine all the kingdoms of America and the characters who live there, in the heart of the country’s hearts.

Here are the 11 kingdoms that filled my imagination during this journey:

Pointed Firs, Granite Coves and RevolutionVermont, Maine, New Hampshire, Massachusetts, Connecticut and classic Rhode Island, but I like the new voices too. Every fall I visit New Brunswick, my father-in-law’s land, then drive south, learning about New England through these remarkable books.

Empire State and Atlantic ShoresNew York and New JerseyBoroughs and bridges, Finger Lakes and Adirondacks and Jersey Shore, countless avenues and streets paved with literature, bridges and bays, and millions of stories, as the saying goes. This region is home to great novels told by people famous around the world, but also loved at home where neighborhood, history and blood and chosen family mean everything.

Capes and Tidewaters, Shifting Coasts and CapitalsDistrict of Columbia, Maryland, Delaware, Virginia, North Carolina and South Carolina In the misty lowlands along the Intracoastal Waterway, bays and sea islands from South Carolina to through forests, abandoned plantations and tobacco fields, and finally Capital of the Americas, places to revel in summer fireflies.

Mountain Home and Hollows, Smokies and Ozarks Arkansas, Missouri, Tennessee, Kentucky, West Virginia and Pennsylvania With a series of forested thorns, the ridge and valley dominated strip of America holds unique stories of resilience, isolation and of family, secrets held for centuries, and a brave journey to rescue those loved and loyal to this place. This kind of home signifies a deep respect for tradition, but also great romances of children yearning for new visions.

Blues and Bayous, Deltas and Coasts Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama, Georgia and Florida One of fiction’s richest legacies is here in the whirlpools and the waves, the desperate fields and dark roads to freedom, the tenacity of centuries and the whirlwind of change brought about by bravery. In the South, history is life, captured from the air in great literature.

In the Heart of the Heart of the CountryWisconsin, Michigan, Minnesota, Iowa, Illinois, Indiana and OhioI took this title from William Gass, whose rhythm is repeated through this immense heart, where I was told secret stories that echo marvelous novels. I walk along fields of corn where endless streams of blackbirds flow, thinking that the prairie has turned into a field, into a town, into a town, and yet the long-standing heartaches and sly humor color this heart.

High and Lonely Songs: Meadows and MountainsMontana, North Dakota, South Dakota, Wyoming, Colorado and NebraskaEvery year I come here to hear the stories of my long-dead grandmothers, from the secrets of the Fraser Mountains to the desolate farms of the ghost towns like Purcell. These books immerse readers in centuries of beauty, movement and hard work in this extraordinary place.

Big Skies, Red Earth and Lone StarsKansas, Oklahoma and TexasKansas could live in the imagination through Frank Baums The Wizard of Oz the sky filled with whole lives swirling in a tornado, the little wooden house lifted. Great Kansas women’s stories might surprise you: Tie My Bones to Her Back, set in 1873 Smoky Hill, The Persian Pickle Club in 1930s Harveyville, and The Virgin of Small Plains. The Republic of Texas is vast, but great literature has come from small towns like marvelous Olympus, Texas in Sealy, dark Valentine in Odessa, and Black Light in Lubbock.

Enchanted Deserts and Coyote CanyonsArizona, New Mexico, Nevada and UtahIn this land of extreme beauty, the land is carved with deep canyons by the Colorado, Rio Grande, Virgin and Salt and Mojave rivers, serpentine streams of water. Mesas and mountains soar skyward, and for thousands of years indigenous people have built their homes protected by cliffs and rocks.

Forest and Totem, Sea and Mountain: The Great Northwest of Alaska, Oregon, Washington, and Idaho Backpacking trailer through rain-silvered trees, ghostly beaches, and rivers filled with salmon. But I only know Alaska by imagination, a dream one day.

Golden Dreams and Sapphire WavesCalifornia and HawaiiCalifornia is not a construction or a cliché for me, it is my homeland. As a child born here to parents who migrated from snowy lands, I grew up obsessed with how people arrived at what they believed to be the promised land, what parts of other homes they carried, what languages, foods and legends. Hawaii isn’t an exotic build either. In the forests and on the beaches, people told me about their chickens, their grandmothers, their ghosts.

Susan Straight is a professor of creative writing at UC Riverside. His most recent novel is Mecca.

