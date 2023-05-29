International
Two teenagers attacked by man during mass unrest in Bishopbriggs | british news
A search was launched after two teenagers were injured in large-scale unrest in East Dunbartonshire.
Police said 18-year-old boys were attacked by an adult male during an incident in Bishop Briggs Saturday night.
The teens were transported by ambulance to Glasgow Royal Infirmary for treatment.
A Scottish Police spokesman said: “One of the youths remains in hospital with serious injuries. Medical staff described his condition as serious but stable.
“The other youth suffered minor head injuries and was discharged after treatment.”
More from across Scotland: Man in critical condition after assault during Celtic Scottish Premiership win celebrations, first look inside £85m women's prison
At around 7:45 p.m., emergency services were alerted to a large disturbance on Villafield Drive near Kirkintilloch Road.
A police official added, “The investigation is continuing.”
