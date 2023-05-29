US debt ceiling passes Congress





The month of May is coming to an end and two stories that we have spent much of the month spinning around are now moving towards resolution: the decisive presidential election for the Turks Recep Tayyip Erdoan and the negotiations on the ceiling of US debt.

Turkish voters headed to the polls for the second time in a fortnight on Sunday with Erdoan on track to extend his rule into a third decade, and we can expect plenty of analysis on where Turkey is headed in the next days. Turkey’s gross domestic product figures for the first quarter are released on Wednesday, giving an idea of ​​the scale of the economic challenge facing the winner.

In the United States, President Joe Biden has reached an agreement with Kevin McCarthy, the Republican Speaker of the House of Representatives, that would avert an impending default in early June and bring relief to the global economy and financial markets during of the weekend, but there are still some potentially hair-raising votes left in the coming week.

The deal is likely to meet resistance from some Republican and Democratic party lawmakers, a situation that could further extend uncertainty over the U.S. fiscal future in the coming days.

If Biden can secure Congress’ approval, that leaves financial markets to absorb a flood of US debt issuance in the coming weeks, according to FT Kate Duguid.

Across the Atlantic, NATO foreign ministers will meet in Oslo on Thursday to discuss the war in Ukraine as evidence mounts that Kiev’s long-awaited counteroffensive is about to begin.

Another key geopolitical moment will come at the Shangri-La Security Forum in Singapore, which kicks off on Friday. US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin had hoped to meet Li Shangfu, China’s new defense minister, at the event, but Beijing has rebuffed his overtures amid strained relations. Washington hit Li with sanctions in 2018.

Economic data

The Pentecost/Spring/Remembrance Day Monday holidays reduce the flow of economic and corporate news this week.

US employment numbers on Friday will be watched closely. Despite the Federal Reserve’s best efforts to raise general interest rates, the US job market is booming.

There is also another chance for some international economic comparisons with the PMI reports on manufacturing in the G7 countries.

European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde is among a group of central bankers speaking at events this week. More details below.

Companies

It’s been a quiet week for results with a mix of company reports, but I’ll focus on UK retailers.

The revival in air passenger numbers should be good news for British book, magazine and confectionery chain WHSmith after its transformation from a somewhat tired outlet on provincial high streets into an international business focused on airport departure lounges. The company plans to open more than 120 stores, about half of them in North America. Investors will learn more with a trade update on Wednesday.

Britons love a bargain, especially in the midst of the cost of living crisis. So B&M, which also reports on Wednesday, is expected to be lifted by trading buyers. Its stock price is up about 9% year on year, buoyed by hopes of an imminent peak in interest rates, lower oil prices, capping fuel bills and improving of consumer confidence.

Main economic and corporate reports

Here’s a more comprehensive list of what to expect in terms of corporate reports and economic data this week.

Monday

Belgium, France, Germany, Netherlands, Norway, Switzerland and several other countries: Pentecost Sunday public holiday. Financial markets closed

Nvidias Founder and CEO Jensen Huang and Arms CEO Rene Haas will deliver keynote speeches at the start of the Computex technology conference in Taipei.

UK Spring Bank Holiday. Financial markets closed

United States, federal Memorial Day holiday. Financial markets closed

Tuesday

Japan, April Labor Force Survey

US Consumer Confidence Index, CB May

Results: Greencore H1, Hollywood Bowl H1, HP Q2, U-Haul Holding Q4

Wednesday

Catherine Mann, member of the Bank of England’s Monetary Policy Committee, takes part in a panel discussion on central banks, inflation and monetary policy, hosted by Swiss bank Pictet in Zurich

Canada, India, Italy, Türkiye: Q1 GDP figures

China, SNB Manufacturing Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) data

France, Germany: May data on Harmonized Consumer Price Index (HICP) and Consumer Price Index (CPI) inflation rates

Germany, unemployment rate figures in May

Japan, monthly industrial production figures

UK, quarterly review of the FTSE index, deciding which companies have been promoted and relegated from the FTSE indices by market capitalization

United States, Federal Reserve Beige Book

Results: Bodycote AGM and Trading Statement, Bloomsbury Publishing FY, B&M European Value Retail FY, Nordstrom Q1, Salesforce Q1, WHSmith Q3 Trading Statement

THURSDAY

Brazil, Q1 GDP figures

EU, the European Central Bank publishes the minutes of the May policy meeting. Also, the 25th anniversary of the replacement of the European Monetary Institute by the ECB

ECB President Christine Lagarde speaks at the 27th German Savings Bank Conference 2023 Because it’s not just about money in Hannover

China, EU, Japan, UK, US: S&P Global/Cips/HCOB/Caixin/Jibun Bank manufacturing PMI data

United Kingdom, National House Price Survey

U.S. Goldman Sachs Chairman John Waldron speaks at the 39th Annual Bernstein Strategic Decisions Conference in New York

Results: Auto Trader FY, Broadcom Q2, Dell Technologies Q1, Dollar General Q1, Dr Martens FY, Macys Q1, Pennon FY, Rmy Cointreau FY

Friday

France, monthly industrial production figures

Korea, Q1 GDP flash figures

UK, Purplebricks shareholders vote on proposed sale of its business and assets to Strike for 1

United States, May employment report

Global Events

Finally, here’s a look at some of the other events and milestones from this week.

Monday Tuesday Wednesday

Latvia, parliamentarians elect the country’s next president

Norway, an informal two-day meeting of NATO foreign ministers begins in Oslo. NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg is due to speak ahead of the rally

UK, a one-day strike by members of the Aslef union at 16 rail operating companies over their ongoing dispute over driver pay. Another walkout is scheduled for Saturday, creating major disruption for Manchester City and Manchester United fans trying to reach London to watch the FA Cup final at Wembley Stadium.

In the United States, Abu Agila Mohammad Masud Kheir Al-Marimi is due to appear in a Washington court charged with the downing of Pan Am Flight 103 in 1988. An explosion in the plane which was flying over the Scottish town of Lockerbie resulted in the death of 270 people including 190 Americans and 43 British citizens of whom 11 were on the ground

THURSDAY

First day of meteorological summer

US President Joe Biden to deliver commencement address at Colorado Air Force Academy for Class of 2023

Friday

Austria and the European Space Agency Ready for the Moon conference begins in Vienna, discussing the issue of space exploration for Europeans

Former Mastercard CEO Ajay Banga becomes World Bank President

Singapore and Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese to deliver keynote address at opening of Shangri-La Dialogue Asia Summit on Security

In the UK, railway workers from the RMT union are going on a 24-hour strike in their ongoing dispute with train operating companies over pay

SATURDAY

In the UK, the Cazoo Derby, one of the horse racing classics billed as the world’s greatest flat race, is held at Epsom Downs racecourse

US and global airline industry body Iata begins annual general meeting

In the United States, SpaceX CRS-28 flight to the International Space Station launches from Kennedy Space Center in Florida with a Falcon 9 rocket, delivering supplies, equipment and scientific investigations to the station in orbit

