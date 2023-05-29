Republican leaders try to quell debt deal revolt as US counts to default





Republican House Speaker Kevin McCarthy was trying to contain a revolt by right-wing lawmakers opposed to his debt deal with President Joe Biden on Sunday, as both sides decided to sell their parties on a deal to avoid a default. imminent payment from the United States.

McCarthy defended the pact ahead of a high-stakes vote expected Wednesday in the lower house of Congress, leaving just days before the United States runs out of money to pay all its bills on June 5.

Some rank-and-file Republicans are furious with the deal, saying it significantly weakens initial party demands in exchange for an increase in the debt ceiling.

Much of the resistance comes from the staunchly right-wing Freedom Caucus, which includes many of former President Donald Trump’s allies and lawmakers who opposed McCarthy’s campaign to be president earlier this year.

This deal is madness, South Carolina Republican Ralph Norman wrote on Twitter. I will not vote to bankrupt our country. The American people deserve better.

Still, McCarthy predicted he would win the support of enough members of his own party for the deal, saying 95% of Republican members were very enthusiastic about the deal. He also expected support from some Democrats.

Maybe that’s not everything for everyone. But it’s a step in the right direction that no one thought we’d be in today, McCarthy told Fox News on Sunday. It is a good bill for the American public.

Failure to pass the legislation could trigger turmoil in financial markets, as it would send the United States to the X date of June 5, when the Treasury is expected to run out of cash to pay all of its bills.

Even if some Republican defections are expected, McCarthy must prevent the backlash from spreading in a way that would jeopardize the vote or lead to an effort to unseat him as president.

McCarthy had promised to give lawmakers at least 72 hours to consider any legislation, meaning the uncertainty and debate over the fate of the debt ceiling bill will drag on for the next three days.

It is worthy of the American people. I want them to read it. I want them to understand that, McCarthy said.

Biden said he believed there were enough votes to pass the deal, removing the threat of a catastrophic default.

Let us keep moving forward to fulfill our obligations and build the strongest economy in the history of the world, he said.

Initial market reaction was positive, with the Australian and New Zealand stock markets enjoying a modest rally.

The S&P/ASX 200 index in Australia opened Monday up 0.7% at 7,202. The S&P/NZX 50 index of New Zealand’s largest listed companies gained a modest 0.42% in early trading. the negociation. The Australian and New Zealand currencies were stronger against the US dollar.

Shane Oliver, head of investment strategy at financial services firm AMP, said there was an immediate positive response to the deal, but attention has now turned to whether Congress could pass the measures.

Late Sunday, Mitch McConnell, the Republican leader in the Senate, urged the upper house to back the deal, without unnecessary delay.

The deal raises the debt ceiling through 2025 and sets caps on nonmilitary spending for the next two fiscal years, while allowing the Pentagon budget to grow as Biden had planned.

It also adds new work requirements to some social safety net programs, speeds up environmental reviews for major projects, and reverses part of an Internal Revenue Service funding boost that allowed it to more aggressively vet wealthy Americans and big business.

But Republican efforts to impose much deeper spending cuts for a longer period, as well as to cut Bidens’ flagship economic legislation of the past two years, including clean energy tax credits, have been rejected. by the White House.

As McCarthy sought to rally his lawmakers to support the deal, White House officials also tried to convince as many Democrats as possible to back the deal.

Some Democratic lawmakers have complained that Biden conceded too much in the talks, getting little in return.

None of the things in the bill are a Democratic priority, Jim Himes, a Connecticut Democrat, told Fox News on Sunday.

Additional reporting by Nic Fildes in Sydney

