Biden and McCarthy agree to raise US debt ceiling, what’s in the deal? | US Congress





Joe Biden and Kevin McCarthy have reached an agreement to lift the US debt ceiling and avoid a disastrous and unprecedented default. Before the details are presented to lawmakers ahead of a vote scheduled for Wednesday, here’s what sources close to the negotiations revealed:

Cap on discretionary spending

The deal would suspend the $31.4 billion debt ceiling until January 2025, allowing the government to pay its bills. In exchange, nondefense discretionary spending would be roughly flat at current-year levels in 2024, taking into account agreed appropriation adjustments, a source said. It would only increase by 1% in 2025.

Republicans told their members that non-defense discretionary spending, with the exception of health care for military veterans, would be reduced to 2022 levels.

And the presidential election of 2024?

The timetable for extending the debt ceiling means that Congress would not need to consider the deeply polarizing issue again before the November 2024 election. It would prevent another political showdown that rattles investors and global markets. until a Republican is elected president or Biden wins a second term.

Increase in defense spending

The deal is expected to raise defense spending to about $885 billion, in line with Bidens 2024 budget spending proposal, an 11% increase from the $800 billion allocated in the current budget.

Special IRS Funding for Federal Tax Authorities

Biden and Democrats secured $80 billion in new funding over a decade to help the Internal Revenue Service enforce the tax code for wealthy Americans in last year’s Inflation Reduction Act. Republicans and Democrats had fought to move that funding from being allocated by law as mandatory spending to shield it from the political fights of the annual budget process to discretionary spending to be allocated by Congress.

Covid recovery, cuts for CDC

Biden and McCarthy are expected to agree to recover unused Covid-19 relief funds as part of the budget deal, including funding that had been set aside for vaccine research and disaster relief. The estimated amount of unused funds is between 50 and 70 billion dollars. The bill will also cut $400 million from the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) Global Health Fund that sends taxpayers’ money to China, Republicans told members, despite the risks of future pandemics.

Work requirements

Biden and McCarthy have fought hard to impose tougher work requirements on low-income Americans who benefit from federal food and health programs.

No changes were made to Medicaid health insurance in the agreement, but the agreement would impose new work requirements on low-income people who receive food assistance, up to age 54, instead of 50.

Student loans

Republicans said they were making sure borrowers would have to repay their student loans. However, other sources say the deal codifies student loan payment relief while Bidens’ executive action offering up to $20,000 in debt relief to each borrower is under review. by the United States Supreme Court, with a decision expected next month.

Payment

Republicans said they secured a budgeting mechanism known as pay-go, short for pay-as-you-go, which states that new legislation or executive orders affecting revenues and spending for Medicare, the social security and other key programs should be budget neutral.

Energy permit

The two leaders agreed new rules to make it easier to obtain permits for energy projects, including those based on fossil fuels as well as renewable energy.

