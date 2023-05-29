Biden says final US debt ceiling deal ready for Congressional vote | Political news





US President and Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy is confident he will be able to garner enough support to avoid an unprecedented default.

United States President Joe Biden has finalized a deal with House Speaker Kevin McCarthy to raise the two-year debt ceiling through January 1, 2025, saying the deal is ready to go. submitted to Congress for a vote.

The Democratic speaker and the Republican speaker spoke on Sunday evening as negotiators raced to draft and release the text of the bill to allow lawmakers to consider compromises unlikely to be popular with progressive Democrats or far-right Republicans.

Both men hope they can secure enough votes by the June 5 deadline to avoid a first default from the federal government. A vote in the House is expected on Wednesday.

Good news, Biden said Sunday night at the White House.

The agreement prevents the worst possible crisis a default for the first time in the history of our country, he said. Removes the threat of a catastrophic fault from the table.

The deal follows weeks of heated negotiations between Biden and Republicans to avoid a default that could freeze financial markets and lead to an international financial crisis.

Analysts say millions of jobs would disappear, borrowing and unemployment rates would rise, and a stock market crash could wipe out trillions of dollars of household wealth. A default would virtually shatter the $24 trillion Treasury debt market.

Biden said he expected McCarthy to get the votes needed for the deal to pass.

The compromise announced late Saturday includes spending cuts, but risks angering some lawmakers as they scrutinize the concessions more closely.

The 99-page bill will also recover unused COVID-19 funds, speed up the permitting process for some energy projects and include additional work requirements for food assistance programs for poor Americans.

Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell applauded the deal and called on the Senate to move quickly to pass it without unnecessary delay once it passes the House.

Today’s agreement makes urgent progress towards preserving the full faith and credit of our nations and a much-needed step in putting its fiscal house in order, McConnell said.

McCarthy dismissed threats from opposition within his own party, saying more than 95% of House Republicans were extremely excited about the deal.

It’s a good, strong bill that a majority of Republicans will vote for, the California Republican told reporters at the US Capitol. You are going to allow Republicans and Democrats to pass this on to the President.

Republicans control the House by a majority of 222 to 213, while Democrats control the Senate by 51 to 49. Those narrow margins mean moderates on both sides will have to support the bill if it is opposed by extremists in one or both parties.

I’m not happy with some of the things I hear about, Rep. Pramila Jayapal, who chairs the Congressional Progressive Caucus, told CNN State of the Union.

She hailed the deal, which she said would save Medicaid from benefit cuts while expanding the safety net for veterans and the homeless.

We retained responsibility for the student debt we have, she said, referring to Bidens’ policy of limited loan forgiveness.

Progressive Democrats in both houses had said they would not support any deal with additional work requirements for government food and health programs.

The deal adds work requirements to food aid for some people between the ages of 50 and 54, but White House officials said the carefully crafted text would mean roughly the same number of people would be subject requirements than it is under current law.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2023/5/29/biden-says-final-us-debt-ceiling-deal-ready-for-congress-vote The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos