



According to recovery experts Begbies Traynor and FRP Advisory, business difficulties caused by inflation and rising interest rates will spread from small UK businesses to large UK businesses.

Ric Traynor, chairman of Begbies Traynor, said small businesses have so far dominated bankruptcy levels, driving more liquidations than pre-pandemic levels.

The head of the Aim-traded group predicted that the number of managements typically associated with larger companies is likely to exceed the same threshold by the end of the year.

Types of company bankruptcy proceedings include voluntary liquidation and administration of creditors. The latter process is designed to save businesses through restructuring or sales to third parties, he added, and banks are typically involved in substantial amounts acquiring assets.

According to government data, the number of corporate bankruptcies in the first quarter of this year reached 5,747 seasonally adjusted, up 18 per cent from the same period last year. However, insolvency decreased 4% compared to Q4 2022.

Meanwhile, the administrative office recorded 318 cases in the first quarter, a 16% increase compared to the same period last year. This is a 12% decrease compared to Q4 2022.

Nonetheless, Traynor said: We expect the next few years to be busy, with insolvency levels rising as a result of what happened with the pandemic, Brexit and inflation. [and] interest rate.

Construction has always been the largest sector in terms of bankruptcies, as it operates on very thin margins that are affected by rising interest rates and inflation, Traynor said. Small, independent contractors were among the first to suffer as payments slowed during the downturn, he added.

Traynor predicted that hospitality and retail companies would also be particularly vulnerable as they continue to go bankrupt and inflation drives up costs and reduces consumer spending.

Begbies Traynor was appointed manager this year of companies including stationery retailer Paperchase, Covid-19 testing provider Circular 1 Health, fair trade organization Traidcraft and cashless payment provider Tappit Technologies. Trainer said the group typically deals with cases involving companies between 1 million and 50 million in assets.

The group said in its year-end trade update last week that it expects revenue to rise 11% for the fiscal year ended April 30, to nearly $122 million, up from $110 million a year ago. Organic growth was about 6% in business recovery activities.

Fellow corporate restructuring expert FRP Advisory also predicted in an annual trading update released this month that managed markets will experience greater trading volumes during fiscal year 2024. Similarly, it cited economic headwinds such as rising interest rates, input cost inflation, supply chain disruptions, Brexit and the withdrawal of pandemic support measures.

FRP Advisory said it experienced encouraging levels of activity in this market during the fourth quarter of fiscal 2023. The group expected to report revenue of $104 million for the full year through April 30, up 9% from last year.

