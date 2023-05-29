Rejecting Russian criticism, US Senator Graham praises Ukrainian resistance





[1/2] Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy greets U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham (R-SC) before their meeting, amid Russia’s attack on Ukraine, in Kyiv, Ukraine May 26, 2023. Ukrainian Presidential News Service/Handout via REUTERS

May 28 (Reuters) – U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham on Sunday challenged Russian criticism of his support for Ukraine, saying he had simply praised the spirit of Ukrainians in resisting a Russian invasion with help from Washington.

Graham, shown in a video clip of his meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy in Kyiv on Friday, acknowledged his host’s praise for military assistance valued at $38 billion since the conflict began in February 2022.

He described the aid as “the best money we have ever spent”.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov hit out at Graham, suggesting his comment about US financial aid was linked to a later remark that the Russians were “dying” in the conflict.

But the release by the Ukrainian president’s office of Graham’s full remarks showed there was no such connection.

Graham said he was visiting on the 457th day of a war that Russia had assumed was over within three days and Graham said the Ukrainians resisting the invasion reminded him of “our best self in America. He was a time in America where we were like this, fighting to the last person, we were going to be free or die.”

“Now you are free,” Zelenskiy replied during the encounter. “And we will be.”

Graham replied, “And the Russians are dying.”

Zelenskiy then added: “Yes, but they came to our territory. We are not fighting on their territory.”

Peskov and other Russian officials directly linked Graham’s praise for the benefits of American aid to his comments about Russians who died in the conflict.

Early excerpts of the conversation released by Zelenskiy’s office did not specify that the two remarks were made at different points in the conversation.

Peskov lambasted the senator in comments on the Shot Telegram channel, saying, “It’s hard to imagine a greater disgrace to a country than to have such senators.”

Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev called Graham, a 67-year-old Republican, a crazy old man.

“Old fool Senator Lindsey Graham said the United States had never spent money so successfully as on murdering Russians,” Medvedev said. “He shouldn’t have done that.”

Graham fired back at the criticism.

“As usual, the Russian propaganda machine is hard at work,” Graham told Reuters in an emailed statement on Sunday, referring to Medvedev’s comments about his visit to Kiev, which he used to urge Washington to send more weapons to Ukraine.

Graham said he mentioned to Zelenskiy “that Ukraine has embraced the American mantra, ‘Live Free or Die.’ It was a good investment by the United States to help free Ukraine from Russian war criminals.”

He added: “Mr. Medvedev, if you want the Russians to stop dying in Ukraine, withdraw. Stop the invasion. Stop the war crimes. The truth is that you and (President Vladimir) Putin do not Don’t worry about Russian soldiers,” he said. .

Ukrainian presidential adviser Mykhailo Podolyak said in comments on Twitter on Sunday that the best investment the United States and the West could make was “in a complete and unconditional victory for Ukraine.”

