US airlines rake in billions from seat assignment fees





It took a long time for airlines to realize that they could make billions by forcing economy class customers to pay twice for their seat. Once to gain access to a seat through their ticket and the second time when they wanted to sit in a particular seat, this is how the seat assignment business model was born.

Selling preferential seats is big business

There are a handful of airlines around the world that derive more revenue from the sale of ancillary products and services than from the sale of tickets. Although this fee-for-service approach started in the world of low-cost carriers, it is now mainstreamed by most legacy carriers who have unbundled fares in the name of giving passengers more choice, one of ‘between them being where to sit, which is not. a reference to their travel class.

Photo: Vincenzo Pace | single flight

The topic of seating arrangements, particularly as it relates to families sitting together, made its way into US President Joe Biden’s State of the Union address on February 7, when he said:

“We will prohibit airlines from charging families up to $50 round trip just to sit together. Baggage fees are high enough – they can’t just treat your child as baggage.”

IdeaWorksCompany (IWC) is an American consulting firm specializing in airline ancillary revenue strategy and regularly reports on developments in the industry. Its chairman, Jay Sorensen, said the words strongly suggest that it is time to review the state of allocated seat costs to determine the extent of the activity, how these are implemented and how this activity ancillary income can be improved.

Last week, IdeaWorksCompany (IWC) released a report titled Airlines Assign Big Revenue Priority to Seat Selection, which indicates that eight key US airlines generated $4.2 billion from assigned seat revenue in 2022.

Photo: Delta Airlines

The eight airlines analyzed were Alaska, Allegiant, American, Delta, Frontier, JetBlue, Spirit and United Airlines. It may surprise some that assigned seating now generates about 80% of checked bag revenue, which IWC said was $5.1 billion for the same eight airlines last year.

It’s too complicated ?

The CBI report outlines all of the methodology and assumptions used to produce the revenue estimates and also points out that these figures relate to the US domestic services of the eight airlines studied. They do not include longer international flights or global carriers, which would add billions more to revenue generated from seat assignments.

IWC said Alaska and Delta are not included in the following table because they do not allow consumers who purchased a basic economy class ticket to select and pay for an assigned seat.

Source: IdeaWorks Company

The report points out that reserving an assigned seat can be complex and may have terms and conditions that, in fact, do not guarantee the selected seat anyway. Sorensen thinks these onerous terms and conditions and lack of disclosure are “causing regulators to focus on ancillary revenue,” which may explain how the topic made its way into President Biden’s speech.

With seat fees now representing a billion dollar revenue opportunity and with consumers accepting them as part of the deal, the IWC report lists five ways to improve the seating business.

Encourage purchase with miles/points and integrate assigned seats as a bonus offer Create a product by guaranteeing travelers that they will receive their assigned seat or get an automatic refund or equivalent Welcome families by guaranteeing that an adult and one child will receive assigned seats at no cost when booking path Simplify seat maps by marking each seat with a price that implies value Reduce and simplify rules and decrease complexity.

IdeaWorksCompany reports are produced with support from CarTrawler, a global B2B provider of car rental and mobility solutions for the travel industry. CarTrawler’s technology platform expands ancillary revenue opportunities for airlines and travel partners, including United Airlines, easyJet, Alaska Airlines, Emirates and American Express.

Do you pay for seat assignment? Let us know in the comments.

Source: IdeaWorks Company

